Police search for suspect in recent MLK Park Shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are seeking information about a male suspect who shot a San Angelo resident at MLK Park around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 42-year-old man, was engaged in a verbal altercation with the suspect near the roadway just prior to the shooting. The suspect is alleged to have fled south on Martin Luther King Drive in a vehicle prior to officer arrival. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the suspect(s) identity or whereabouts, please call (325) 657-4264. If any member of the public or business owner has a video surveillance recording or cell phone video of the shooting incident or footage from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. (on MLK Drive from W. 23rd to W. 19th), please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. You can submit your video footage directly to https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/mlkparkshootinginvestigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.