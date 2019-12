EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A woman who went missing after going on a date in July has been killed. Texas police had arrested a man.

Erika Andrea Gaytan, 29, was last heard from on July 13 after going to a concert, El Paso police say.

Police said the body has not been recovered, but they have enough evidence to charge an El Paso man with her murder.

When Gaytan went missing her family said that it was not like her to go off and leave her 7-year-old son behind.