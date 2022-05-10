SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in north San Angelo on Monday night.

According to a statement issued by SAPD on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, police were dispatched to the intersection of East 20th Street and Holcomb Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding while they waited for paramedics to arrive. The man was transported to Shannon Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting. More information will be released as it becomes available.