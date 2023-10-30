SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to a report from the TxDPS, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Reagan County off U.S. 67.

According to the report Junior Jones, 37 years old from Big Spring, had been walking eastbound on the shoulder of U.S. 67 towards Big Lake after his 2017 Silver Alfa Romeo Giulia had run out of gas.

An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 67 in the right lane near mile post 752 and struck Jones from behind. The driver fled the scene and failed to render aid.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you or anyone you know has any information that could assist with this investigation, please contact Sergeant Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety at justin.baker@dps.texas.gov or by calling 325-223-6821.