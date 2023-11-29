AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Texas inmate has turned himself in in Oklahoma, and another inmate is still at large after they both previously escaped from a North Texas jail over the weekend, the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

FCSO said Ramon Perez and Raymond Ross escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Nov. 25.

According to FCSO, Perez turned himself in in Bryan County, Oklahoma. Ross was seen near a high school in Bonham, which is northeast of Dallas.

From left to right: Ramon Perez, Raymond Ross | Courtesy Fannin County Sheriff’s Office

Perez was in custody for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Officials said Ross attempted to flag down someone for a ride, but he didn’t get one. Bonham High School was on lockdown shortly before 1 p.m., but it was not immediately clear if it was still in place at the time this article was published.

Additionally, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was also assisting with the search to find Ross, FCSO said.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more details become available.