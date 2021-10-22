One arrested in drug bust conducted by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A Manor, Texas man is in custody at the Tom Green County Jail after Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant, and found more than 13 pounds of marijuana, in a southern San Angelo apartment on Thursday, October 21, 2021, according to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on an apartment located at 4190 Ben Ficklin Road as part of a narcotics investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, sheriff’s deputies found over 13 pounds of packaged Marijuana, as well as over $63,000 in cash, in the apartment.

Sheriff’s deputies also recovered two firearms that were later to determined to be stolen.

Tyler Park

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

21-year-old Tyler Parks was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, a felony offense.

This remains an active investigation and additional charges are possible.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Department of Homeland Security and the Center for Tactical Medicine for their assistance in this operation.