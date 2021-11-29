One arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance in Sonora, Texas

SONORA, Texas – The Sonora Police Department arrested 29-year-old Jesslyn Kay Trujillo of Ozona, Texas and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance after police found her and her passenger in possession of 134.8 grams of Methamphetamine, according to a release from the Sonora Police Department on Monday, November 29, 2021.

According to the release, Sonora Police Department officers Gilbert Rodriguez and Alex Chuey attempted to stop a vehicle in the city limits on Wednesday, November 24th. The vehicle was finally stopped on Interstate 10 near mile marker 398.

When the driver and occupant refused officer’s consent to search the vehicle, Sonora Police officers deployed their K-9 Unit, “Rudy,” to search the exterior of the vehicle. During the open area search, Rudy alerted officers of potential illegal drugs being inside the vehicle.

After conducting a drug search, officers were able find 134.8 grams of Methamphetamine on the female occupant. The female was also armed with a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The female occupant was identified as 29-year-old Jesslynn Kay Trujillo from Ozona, Texas. Trujillo was transported to the Sutton County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance a 2nd degree felony.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it come available.