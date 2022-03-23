SONORA, Texas – One man was arrested and booked into the Sutton County Jail Monday afternoon, March 23, 2022 for burglarizing a vehicle in Sonora, Texas, according to a release from the Sonora Police Department.

According to the release, Sonora Police Department Officer Arleen Castillo responded to the Road Ranger, located at 601 Highway 277 North in Sonora, Texas, regarding a vehicle that was being broken into that occurred at the Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital (LMH).

Officer Castillo spoke to an employee from LMH who reported that his truck had just been burglarized.

The victim told Officer Castillo that he had seen a person breaking into his truck in the LMH parking lot. The victim then flagged down City of Sonora employees and told them that his vehicle had just been broken into. The victim gave the city workers a description of the suspect vehicle and the general location last seen.

City employees immediately started to look for the suspect vehicle. While the employees were sharing this information amongst themselves, they located the suspect vehicle at the Road Ranger gas pumps. As the city employees monitored the suspect, they called the victim who drove to the Road Ranger and confirmed the suspect vehicle with the city employees.

Stolen vehicle recovered by Sonora Police Department

Officer Castillo was able to detain the suspect and recover property that was stolen from the victim. James C. Marshall (White male, 43 years of age) was arrested for Burglary of a Vehicle, Class A Misdemeanor. Marshall was transported to the Sutton County Jail.

Officer Castillo later learned that the vehicle Marshall was in was stolen from North Carolina. This was vehicle was confirmed stolen at which time it was recovered by the Sonora Police Department. Unauthorized of Motor Vehicle charges are now pending. This same vehicle had license plates stolen from South Carolina.

The Sonora Police Department wishes to thank City of Sonora Employees Francisco Gallegos, Hailey Guerra and Andres Buitron for locating the suspect vehicle and providing valuable information that made this arrest and recovery of a stolen vehicle possible.