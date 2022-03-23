CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – The driver of a Ford Explorer was arrested and booked into the Crockett County Jail Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022 for attempting to smuggle 10 individuals into the country.

Early Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety spotted a “suspicious vehicle loading” on County Road 405 in Crockett County.

Texas DPS, assisted by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, identified as a gray Ford Explorer with California plates, traveling on I-10 eastbound at mile marker 368.

Law enforcement officers learned the driver was attempting to smuggle 10 individuals, six adults and four juveniles, into the country. The driver was arrested and booked into Crockett County Jail.

As the year goes on, from a year ago, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is still seeing more and more human smuggling in our county. Both Texas DPS and Crockett County Sheriff Department work hard to keep our county safe, and the immigrants out of danger from human smuggling.