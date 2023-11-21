SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local law enforcement responded to the Tom Green County Courthouse Tuesday morning after an individual broke into a courtroom and called the San Angelo Police Department.

Mugshot: Noe Blanco 11-21-23

According to a press release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Noe Blanco broke into the courthouse to seek shelter and called SAPD at 5:52 a.m. Alarms inside the courthouse also notified law enforcement of a break-in.

SAPD and TGCSO found Blanco inside a courtroom and took him into custody at 6:10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office shares a window was broken in the courtroom.

Blanco was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center for criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, criminal trespassing and a parole violation. His bond is set at $500.