SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Municipal Court recently provided a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants before names would be published on a warrant list. The court has now published the list.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of these individuals on the list should notify the court or the individual. Those who fail to appear and dispose of their outstanding warrants are subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment, or home.

To resolve outstanding warrants, it is required to appear in person at the Municipal Court, 110 S. Emerick St. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the Municipal Court office at 325-657-4371 for alternative options to further assist in resolving a case

Money orders, cashier checks, cash, and credit cards will be accepted, but personal checks will not be accepted. Those who wish to pay in full via credit card may call 325-657-4365 or go online at cosatx.us/municipalcourt.

Tom Green County Outstanding Warrant List