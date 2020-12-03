“No, not again.” Man reacts to losing second brother to a Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Instead of celebrating his 23rd birthday, Dominique Wisdom’s family is planning his funeral.

Wisdom’s family says since a young age, he was always the life of the party. However, his life took a turn for the worst with his unexpected death.

“I thought it was a dream,” said James Wisdom, Dominique’s brother.

Dominique would have celebrated his 23rd birthday Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The father of three’s life was taken suddenly early Monday, November 30th. His body was found in the area of Torch Hill Road and Mathews Street. He had been shot, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

“Even my daughter woke up and asked, ‘What happened? What happened?’ And I said, ‘No, not again,'” Wisdom recalled.

But it did happen again.

Dominique’s brother, James, says this is the second time his family has experience this kind of loss.

His brother 24-year-old Jeremy Wisdom was shot and killed on Maplewood Dr. April 3, 2020.

“It’s like reliving it all over again from when my other brother got killed. I was just in disbelief,” James said.

James says Dominique had a joyful spirit and a giving heart.

Yet and still, he says his wasn’t an angel.

“My brother was no saint. Don’t get me wrong. But at the same time, he was a human being. And nobody deserves that,” said James.

James say Dominique had a troubled past but was deeply loved by his family.

Anyone with any information about the murder of Dominique Wisdom is asked to contact Cpl. R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org.