SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department released new information about a stabbing that took place on the south side of San Angelo on the evening of December 27.

According to SAPD, officers were dispatched on Wednesday to the Stripes on South Bryant for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene they located a 31-year-old male who had suffered from multiple stab wounds.

The San Angelo Fire Department transported the individual to Shannon Medical Center. SAPD reports he is in stable condition.

As of this time, no arrests have been made.