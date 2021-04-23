Narcotics investigation, search warrant finds controlled substances, 4 taken into custody

SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) — The San Angelo Police Department’s — pursuant to ongoing investigation of narcotics trafficking in the community — investigators with the department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) executed a search warrant at a cabin located in the 6600 block of Knickerbocker Road on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Subsequent to the search and SCD-directed traffic stops, investigators located and seized approximately four hundred (400) grams of THC, approximately six-hundred fifty (650) grams of marijuana, a handgun, and approximately $7K in U.S. currency.

At the conclusion of the field investigation:

20-year-old Ryland Mikula was charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G, Possession of Marijuana <2OZ, and Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia.

21-year-old Derrick Nash was charged with Possession of Marijuana <2OZ.

22-year-old Morgan Olson was charged with Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 >=1G-4G.

27-year-old Shaquan Rhoades was charged with Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G, Possession of Marijuana >4OZ<=5LBS., and a warrant of arrest for Failure to Appear Marijuana <2OZ.

The department’s Lake Patrol, K-9 Unit, Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, and Patrol Division assisted with the operation.

Source: San Angelo Police Department