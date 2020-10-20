Murder Suspect Apprehended

UPDATE: San Angelo Police Department confirms William James Martinez is the murder suspect in connection to the homicide investigation of Selena Ann Bradley.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A murder suspect wanted out of San Angelo has been arrested in Hamlin after a multi-county pursuit ending in Jones County.

William James Martinez (aka Hernandez) 39, was apprehended around 8:00 a.m., soon after the Jones County Sheriff’s Office put a warning on social media, saying Martinez was on the run, should be considered armed, and if seen 911 should be called immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle driven by Martinez in the pursuit was found after crashing into a field near the intersection of County Roads 115/158 in the Hamlin area.

Martinez was not found int he vehicle and a search was immediately launched. He was later arrested for Murder by the Hamlin Police Department.

According to a wanted poster issued by the San Angelo Police Department, Martinez is a homicide suspect and also has other warrants.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) — This morning, officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the San Angelo Police Department with the execution of two search warrants in reference to the disappearance of 23-year-old Selena Ann Bradley of San Angelo, who was last seen on Friday, October 16, 2020.

This afternoon, members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and San Angelo Police Department searched a commercial building located in the 1100 block of South Chadbourne Street as well as a residence located in the 100 block of Allen Street.

During the search of the residence on Allen, investigators discovered Bradley deceased. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Source: San Angelo Police Department:

More Stories for you

• San Angelo’s School Board votes to retire the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s school board members voted this evening on the topic to retire the name of Robert E….

• Homicide Investigation in Forth Concho Neighborhood

SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) — This morning, officials with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance fro…

• Coats for Kids donation and distribution underway in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Knights of Columbus chapter in San Angelo has been conducting the Coats for Kids coat drive for…

• New details emerge on Pecan Street murder in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on October 18, 2020 San Angelo Police were…

• Street closure near Goodfellow south gate

UPDATE: 4:00pm – From Goodfellow Air Force Base SOUTH GATE CLOSED FOR A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE,…

• Krab Kingz makes landfall in San Angelo and catches a wave of community support

SAN ANGELO, Texas – West Texas is known for many things: oil, cattle farms and wide open spaces, just to name a few….