SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – The Sutton County Sheriffs are looking for multiple individuals who bailed out of a crashed vehicle on Tuesday, January 25th.

According the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office, Sonora Police initiated a traffic stop on North 277, where a vehicle led officers on a short pursuit onto I-10 eastbound. During the pursuit, Sutton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to assist.

At mile marker 402, eastbound on I-10, the vehicle ran off the road and crashed. According to officers, six to eight individuals fled the scene, however two of the individuals were taken into custody and turned over to Border Patrol.

Officers also say at least six individuals are still at large and were last seen fleeing southbound to Sonora, Texas.

The Sutton County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 325-387-2288.