CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Crockett County Sheriffs, along with the help with Texas DPS, stopped two human smuggling attempts from smuggling a total of 22 individuals into the country.

In the first traffic stop, a Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Ram on Highway 290 from County Road 406 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the deputy learned the driver was attempting to smuggle four individuals into the country.

Courtesy: Crockett County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of the Dodge Ram was arrest for human smuggling and booked into the Crockett County Jail and the four individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

In the second traffic stop, Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Texas DPS, conducted a traffic stop on a white Acura MDX passenger SUV where the driver was attempting to smuggle 18 individuals into the country.

The driver was arrested for human smuggling and booked into the Crockett County Jail. The 18 individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Courtesy: Crockett County Sheriff’s Office