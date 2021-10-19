More victims identified in San Angelo Snapchat predator investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An investigation into the alleged sexual assault of multiple San Angelo area children has revealed at least six possible victims, according to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Esiah Castillo

Deputies say they were able to identify multiple children who they say were assaulted by Esiah Castillo, 21, of San Angelo. Castillo, according to documents, used Snapchat, a popular social media massaging app, to communicate with the victims.

Castillo faces two charges of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony, three charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony, and five charges of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony.

According to the statement, the criminal investigation into Castillo began when deputies arrested him on October 7. Court documents indicate that arrest came about after the parents of one of Castillo’s alleged victims found sexually explicit messages on their child’s phone and contacted law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are processing evidence and trying to locate any other potential victims of Castillo. They urge anyone who may have been, or whose children may have been, a victim in this case to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 325-655-8111.