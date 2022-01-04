STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for December 2021.

The list below includes felony/misdemeanor arrest, citations, emergency detention and calls for service:

Felony Arrests:

  • Theft of Copper – 2
  • Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000 – 1
  • Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G – 4
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence – 1

Misdemeanor Arrests:

  • Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1G – 1
  • DWI – 2
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 1
  • Warrant Arrests – 7

Citations:

  • Citations – 455
  • Warnings – 89

Emergency Detention: 1

Calls for Service: 220

  • livestock
  • loose dog
  • reckless driver
  • suspicious vehicle
  • suspicious person
  • civil standby
  • welfare check
  • assist EMS
  • stranded motorist
  • controlled burn
  • debris in road
  • assist VFD

