STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for December 2021.
The list below includes felony/misdemeanor arrest, citations, emergency detention and calls for service:
Felony Arrests:
- Theft of Copper – 2
- Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000 – 1
- Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G – 4
- Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence – 1
Misdemeanor Arrests:
- Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1G – 1
- DWI – 2
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 1
- Warrant Arrests – 7
Citations:
- Citations – 455
- Warnings – 89
Emergency Detention: 1
Calls for Service: 220
- livestock
- loose dog
- reckless driver
- suspicious vehicle
- suspicious person
- civil standby
- welfare check
- assist EMS
- stranded motorist
- controlled burn
- debris in road
- assist VFD
Courtesy: Sterling County Sheriff’s Office