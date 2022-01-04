STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for December 2021.

The list below includes felony/misdemeanor arrest, citations, emergency detention and calls for service:

Felony Arrests:

Theft of Copper – 2

Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000 – 1

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G – 4

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence – 1

Misdemeanor Arrests:

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1G – 1

DWI – 2

Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence – 1

Warrant Arrests – 7

Citations:

Citations – 455

Warnings – 89

Emergency Detention: 1

Calls for Service: 220

livestock

loose dog

reckless driver

suspicious vehicle

suspicious person

civil standby

welfare check

assist EMS

stranded motorist

controlled burn

debris in road

assist VFD

Courtesy: Sterling County Sheriff’s Office