SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A modified handgun capable of automatic fire has been seized alongside other illicit items after San Angelo Police Department officers pursued a wanted subject on foot on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to a press release issued by the SAPD, 19-year-old Ivan Lopez was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses in relation to the chase.

Lopez was captured after an officer with SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit observed him operating a white Dodge Charger near River Ranch Apartments, located at 4225 S. Jackson St. Knowing that Lopez had active warrants for his arrest, the officer conducted a traffic stop on Lopez’s vehicle in the 1700 block of Knickerbocker Road.

Lopez was then observed exiting his vehicle in an attempt to evade officers on foot. Officers pursued Lopez and saw him throw an item over a fence in the 3600 block of South Jackson Street. Lopez was then taken into custody a short distance afterward by responding officers.

Officers searched the area for the tossed item and learned that Lopez had thrown a handgun that was modified and capable of automatic fire. He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and what is suspected to be THC vape pens.

Lopez was charged with the following offenses, but more charges may be on the way as the investigation continues: