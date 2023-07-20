SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Earlier this morning, a juvenile was arrested for being involved in an armed robbery and high-speed pursuit through Tye and Abilene while a warrant has been issued for a second suspect.

According to Tye Police Department, a local convenience store in Tye was robbed at gunpoint. An officer near the scene of the crime spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing, which ensued a brief high-speed pursuit exceeding 120 mph into Abilene.

Both suspects abandoned their vehicle near Portland Drive and South First in Abilene and officers chased them on foot. One suspect was arrested, but the other suspect is still at large.

Based on witness accounts and evidence found, Tye PD is confident in the identity of the second suspect. The stolen money, along with drugs and stolen firearms, has been recovered. The suspect in custody is a juvenile and has been transported to Juvenile Detention.