MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- According to jail records, the five employees of Midland Christian School who were arrested Wednesday morning are no longer in custody. The five have been released on a $5,000 bond.

Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Baseball Head Coach Barry Russell have been charged with Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse after police say they failed to notify authorities after a ninth grade student said he had been sexually assaulted by a tenth grade student in late January. The student told police the assault happened in the locker room after baseball practice.

According to the Midland Police Department, an unnamed student has also been arrested in connection with the case. It is unclear if that student is still behind bars.