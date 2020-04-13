Man who intentionally crashed into pursuing San Angelo PD Officer’s Vehicle during weekend pursuit apprehended by DPS in Concho County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 26-year-old Eden man is facing multiple charges after he intentionally crashed into a San Angelo Police Officer’s vehicle during a late-night weekend pursuit.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, when police were dispatched to the Star Stop located at 107 South Abe Street for the report of a man attempting to force a woman inside his vehicle.

A responding officer who observed the suspect’s blue 1993 Ford pickup truck leaving the store’s parking lot initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Abe Street; however, the driver fled when the officer attempted to make contact and a pursuit ensued.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle slowed down enough to allow the victim to jump out of the passenger side. The suspect vehicle then intentionally drove head-on into a police officer’s patrol unit that was attempting to prevent the suspect’s escape. After pushing the officer’s vehicle out of the way, the suspect continued fleeing into Concho County where he led DPS Troopers in a lengthy pursuit. The suspect, later identified as Brandon J. Wilson, was taken into custody after his vehicle became disabled during a crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers charged Wilson with Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Deadly Conduct, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Possession of Marijuana, and Driving While License Invalid.

The victim who exited Wilson’s vehicle, Wilson’s 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, was not injured. The officer involved in the collision was not injured. The officer has been an employee with the Department since August 2018.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.