SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One individual was indicted on Nov. 9 for a shooting that left one injured on Sunset Drive.

Mugshot Matthew Zaruba 9-29-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Zaruba, 18, was indicted by a grand jury in the 391st District Court for deadly conduct by the discharge of a firearm in the direction of a habitation.

The San Angelo Police Department began their investigation on Sept. 29 after being dispatched for a person with a gunshot wound to the chest on Sunset Drive. Video surveillance inside the Biomat Blood Bank showed Saruba walking from the back of the building to Stavian West, who was in the lobby. Zaruba began walking away from West in the footage before producing a handgun and firing four shots at West inside the building.

Zaruba further followed West out of the establishment, continuing to shoot seven more times at West. Two parked cars and an occupied home across the street were also hit by bullets.

Zaruba was taken into custody at the Sedona Ranch Apartments after dropping his phone at the scene.

Zaruba was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sept. 29 and has a bond set at $600,533. He was previously charged with minor in possession of cigarette or tobacco and failed to appear on Sept. 20.