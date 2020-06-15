Man charged with Capital Murder arrested in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Records show that Jonathan Roy Dawkins, 29, was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the Tom Green County Jail just before 2 p.m. on June 15, 2020 on a Capital Murder by Terror Threat or Other Felony charge.

Records also show that Dawkins’ home address is listed as Odessa, Texas and the warrant for his arrest was issued in Ector County.

Photo courtesy of the Odessa Police Department

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s office released this statement:

“Dawkins was wanted for a Capital Murder that occurred near the intersection of East 15th Street and North Dixie Boulevard in Odessa, Texas on June 15th, 2020. Dawkins was taken into custody in San Angelo and transported to the Tom Green County Jail without incident. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Rangers, San Angelo Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Odessa Police Department. This arrest was an exemplary example of Federal, State and local officers coming together to take a dangerous fugitive off the streets.”

The Odessa Police Department released this information on their Facebook page around 4 p.m.

“DATE: June 15, 2020

TYPE OF INCIDENT: Homicide Investigation

DATE/TIME REPORTED: June 15, 2020 at approximately 0338 hours

LOCATION: 1400 Block of Wilshire

SUMMARY:

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder that occurred early this morning in Central Odessa. Jonathan Roy Dawkins, date of birth 10/31/1990, has been charged with Capital Murder “Capital Felony”.

On June 15, 2020 at approximately 0338 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 1400 block of Wilshire in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified.

Investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred, Dawkins shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Dawkins.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Dawkins today at approximately 1300 hours in San Angelo. Dawkins was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Tom Green County Jail. The investigation continues.”

Cpl. Steven LeSueur, the Public Information Officer for OPD, explained in a phone call that the charge was upgraded to Capital Murder because Dawkins was forcing entry into the home. Therefore, he committed the alleged murder while committing another felony.

