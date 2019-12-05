Man charged in Texas with killing daughter, grandson with ax

Crime
Corpus Christi, TX (AP) — A 72-year-old Texas man used an ax to murder his daughter and grandson, and injure another one of his grandsons.

On Wednesday, the Caller Times reported that a Nueces County grand jury indicted Mohammad Sahi on November 22 on charges of capital murder in the September 12 killings of 47-year-old Nargis Zaman and 18-year-old Hamad Zaman at their home in Corpus Christi.

Sahi, who was arrested at the home after the attack, is also accused of seriously injuring his 21-year-old grandson, Hamzah Zamad.

