Louisiana mom brought her dead 5-year-old to the ER and lied about a car crash, police say

Audrey Chelette, 5

(CNN) – A Louisiana mother brought her dead daughter to a local emergency room and lied about a car accident, police say.

Jasmine Anderson, 24, of Alexandria, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Audrey Chelette, 5.

Anderson brought the child to a hospital early in the afternoon on July 17, doctors immediately called the police.

Anderson said they had been in a crash that injured the child’s neck, a police report states.

Police said they found nothing to back up the story and the injury did not seem likely caused by a crash.

A warrant was obtained Tuesday to arrest Anderson. She was later arrested in Bunkie, about a 40-minute drive from her home in Alexandria.

Anderson is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center on $500,000 bond.