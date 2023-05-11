SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On May 7, 2023, the San Angelo Police Department took a report of vandalism at Lawnhaven Cemetery. Officers discovered that several individuals had urinated on, stolen items from, and damaged the grave of a young female child.

Joseph Gonzales Mug Shot CC TGCS

An Investigator with the Tom Green County Sherriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was able to develop enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for one of the suspects, Joseph Gonzales, age 20, for the criminal offense of vandalizing/Damage/Treat Offensive a Final Resting Place.

With the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Joseph Gonzales was located and arrested at a residence in San Angelo and booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Additional evidence was recovered during the arrest and the investigation continues to positively identify the other suspects.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office requests that if any member of the public has information regarding this investigation, to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 655-8111.