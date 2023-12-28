SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Officers with the San Angelo Police Department responded to the Stripes convenience store on South Bryant late Wednesday evening, December 27, 2023, after a man was reportedly stabbed multiple times at the location.

According to a Stripes employee who spoke with CVHP staff, the stabbing happened just after 10:00 p.m. to a customer who had just been in the store. Not long after the victim left, a second customer went into the store and told the employee that someone was badly injured outside.

The employee said the victim appeared to have been stabbed anywhere between four to five times in his body and face. The victim was rushed to Shannon Hospital downtown. Their status is not known at the time of this writing.

The San Angelo Police Department is expected to release a statement when more information is available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.