SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of the four defendants accused in the 2019 murder of Kristian Rose was sentenced to 50 years in prison yesterday.

According to court documents, Brian Ray Garcia, 24, of San Angelo pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Murder in the 51st District Court of Tom Green County on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Garcia was one of four people accused of Rose’s murder. Police say Garcia, along with Jacob Martinez, Joshua Jaquez, and Alexis Jackson, was in a black sedan that was recorded in surveillance footage parking near Rose’s apartment on the morning of April 2nd, 2019.

According to court documents, the footage showed two of the defendants, later confirmed to be Garcia and Martinez, entering the apartment where they stayed for close to 8 minutes before they left.

Police who were later dispatched to the scene met with Rose’s mother, who said she was confronted by a man with a gun after leaving the main house on the property to investigate the noise coming from the rear apartment where Rose lived. She told police she saw a second man leave Rose’s apartment before both men fled through the alley. Afterward, she went into Rose’s apartment to find him lying on the floor.

Rose was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy report confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jacob Martinez is scheduled for trial on June 10th, 2022, with an initial pretrial hearing scheduled for April 26th.

Alexis Jackson and Joshua Jaquez both waived their right to a jury trial in exchange for their testimony in the trials of their codefendants.