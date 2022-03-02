KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriffs Deputies stop a human smuggling attempt and car theft on March 1, 2022 as part of Operation Lone Star.

In the first traffic stop, Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Texas Highway Patrol with a Human Smuggling event in which two U.S. citizens were apprehended for smuggling two individuals into the country.

In the second traffic stop, Kimble County Deputies were working on Interstate 10 under Operation Lone Star when they observed a black Kia SUV driving erratically.

After running a check on the license plate, deputies learned the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day in San Antonio, Texas.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested a male driver who was found to be an individual who entered the United States unlawfully.

The suspect faces a state charge for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Texas Penal Code: 31.07 and, will be transferred to the custody of the United States Border Patrol.