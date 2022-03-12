KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted multiple traffic stops on Friday, March 11, 2022 and Saturday, March 12, 2022 leading to arrests for drugs, money laundering, stolen firearm and outstanding warrant charges, according to a release from the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

According to the release, Kimble County Deputies working criminal interdiction under Operation Lone Star conducted a felony traffic stop at Timewise Friday evening and arrested two individuals for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearm, after a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a stolen firearm. User amounts of narcotics were also seized from the vehicle.

A Kimble County Deputy working criminal interdiction under Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop at Main St. & 12th St early Saturday morning. The driver was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and he was booked into the Kimble County Jail.

A Kimble County Deputy working criminal interdiction under Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop at Pilot on two vehicles simultaneously around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The occupants of both vehicles were related to each other and they immediately became confrontational in an effort to manipulate the investigation. During the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of one vehicle yielded user amounts of narcotics and the two occupants were arrested for the narcotics and for money laundering.

The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank local law enforcement partners for their assistance during our investigations. Additionally, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding when law enforcement activity interrupts the normal flow of events in your day-to-day lives. As a reminder, special caution should be exercised when law enforcement has suspects at gunpoint. These situations are very dynamic, unpredictable, and dangerous to all involved, including nearby onlookers. The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office ask that the public to please give significant distance or avoid the area entirely when felony traffic stops or suspects at gunpoint are observed in the community. Thank you for your support and cooperation.

Courtesy: Kimble County Sheriff’s Office