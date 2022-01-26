KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – One man is arrested on drug charges after Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a rental van on Interstate 10 Wednesday evening, January 25, 2022.

According to the Kimble County Sheriff’s Offices, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Hertz rental van near mile marker 456 on I-10. During the roadside interview, the driver of the vehicle acknowledged the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

After an initial search of the vehicle, which found some narcotics and a safe in the vehicle, deputies then deployed “Riggs,” the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, who found an additional 1.3 ounces of methamphetamines and 121 grams of THC within the safe.

The driver of the rental van was arrested and charged with:

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 in an amount greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. (A first degree felony offense.)

Manufacturer or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 in an amount greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. (A first degree felony offense.)

Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces and, Money Laundering.

Courtesy: Kimble County Sheriff’s Office