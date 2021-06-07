Weekend jail records: Family violence, DWI, Possessions, more

Jail Logs

Over the weekend, 54 people were arrested for various crimes including assaults, possession, and not stopping at a stop sign at the proper spot

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 3
  • Assault Family/Household Member, Impeding Breath/Circulation – 2
  • Assault FV Class C – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 2
  • Driver’s License Fail to Display – 1
  • Driver’s License-False/Altered – 1
  • DWI – 11
  • Fail to Identify – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 10
  • Failure to Stop – Stop Sign – 1
  • Glass Container at Lake – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Indecent Exposure – 1
  • Minor in Consumption – 1
  • Minor in Possession – 1
  • Misc – 31
  • Open Alcohol Container – 1
  • Operate Vehicle Under Improper Registration – 1
  • Parole Violation – 2
  • Possession – 20
  • Public Intoxication – 5
  • Public Intoxications – 1
  • Reckless Driving – 1
  • Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport – 1
  • Theft – Property – 1
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 2
  • US Marshal Hold – 1
  • Violation of Bond/Protective Order – 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
LOPEZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
433975
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 5:01 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
DOMINGUEZ, DELMA
Booking #:
433974
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 4:24 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARZA, LEO
Booking #:
433973
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE-FAIL TO DISPLAY
54999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
$2026.00
View Profile >>>
Franklin, Dalton
Booking #:
433972
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 2:33 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
JUSTUS, DANIEL
Booking #:
433971
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
433970
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 1:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
VILLANUEVA, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
433969
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 12:57 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
View Profile >>>
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
433968
Booking Date:
06-07-2021 – 12:39 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RAGLAND, KYLE
Booking #:
433967
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
433966
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
COLLETTE, JERROSWASI
Booking #:
433965
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CALICUTT, JANELL
Booking #:
433964
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GUERRERO, SARAH
Booking #:
433963
Release Date:
06-06-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 9:41 am
Charges:
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
 
SANCHEZ, BEATRICE
Booking #:
433962
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 5:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPFX6
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
KING, LIONEL
Booking #:
433961
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 5:18 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MATEO-CRUZ, ALBERTO
Booking #:
433960
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
433959
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
$1004.00
View Profile >>>
BARTHELEMY, STEVEN
Booking #:
433958
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 2:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$2104.00
View Profile >>>
LEE, NATHAN
Booking #:
433957
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 1:47 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
ORTIZ, JOE
Booking #:
433956
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 1:37 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Vasquez, Isaias
Booking #:
433955
Booking Date:
06-06-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE-FALSE/ALTERED
$1004.00
View Profile >>>
BRASHEAR, ELAINE
Booking #:
433954
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FV CL C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$974.00
View Profile >>>
RESENDIZ, ALEX
Booking #:
433953
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
RIGGS, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433952
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X1
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CASTILLO JR, ADOLFO
Booking #:
433951
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BARTON, BRICE
Booking #:
433950
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RODRIQUEZ, ABEL
Booking #:
433949
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$3000.00
View Profile >>>
HILL, LAWRENCE
Booking #:
433948
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
433947
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SALINAS, RANDY
Booking #:
433946
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X5
$4943.00
View Profile >>>
ESPARZA, LUIS
Booking #:
433945
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
$502.00
View Profile >>>
 
 
BROWN, JOHN
Booking #:
433944
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 5:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
GUAJARDO, MARIE
Booking #:
433943
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
DAVID, DANIEL
Booking #:
433942
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RUSSELL, ROBBIE
Booking #:
433941
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
YOUNG, JASON
Booking #:
433940
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 1:01 am
Charges:
52020005 UNL CARRY HANDGUN LIC HOLDER
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
KENNEDY, JEFFREY
Booking #:
433939
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 12:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
WHITE, SANDRA
Booking #:
433938
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 12:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
433937
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
54999999 FTS AT DESIGNATED POINT – STOP SIGN
$420.00
View Profile >>>
GASPAR, TRAVIS
Booking #:
433936
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
LINDEN, JOHN
Booking #:
433935
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2021 – 12:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CARDOZA, SEVEIANO
Booking #:
433934
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
23999999 POSS GLASS CONTAINER AT LAKE
41999999 MIP ALCOHOL
$754.00
View Profile >>>
VENGLAR, CARL
Booking #:
433933
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
CARTER, RANDY
Booking #:
433932
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GONZALES, MEAGAN
Booking #:
433931
Release Date:
06-05-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GASKIN, SEAN
Booking #:
433930
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
DELACRUZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
433929
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GUTIERREZ, GRISELDA
Booking #:
433928
Release Date:
06-04-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433927
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
PENDLETON, MEREN
Booking #:
433926
Release Date:
06-04-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
54040010 *M/O*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BELL, FAYLIN
Booking #:
433925
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BEAVERS, DAWNELLE
Booking #:
433924
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ACOSTA, JERMAINE
Booking #:
433923
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X10
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MASTERSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433922
Release Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.