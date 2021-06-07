Weekend jail records: Family violence, DWI, Possessions, more

Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence – 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 3
- Assault Family/Household Member, Impeding Breath/Circulation – 2
- Assault FV Class C – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 2
- Driver’s License Fail to Display – 1
- Driver’s License-False/Altered – 1
- DWI – 11
- Fail to Identify – 1
- Failure to Appear – 10
- Failure to Stop – Stop Sign – 1
- Glass Container at Lake – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Indecent Exposure – 1
- Minor in Consumption – 1
- Minor in Possession – 1
- Misc – 31
- Open Alcohol Container – 1
- Operate Vehicle Under Improper Registration – 1
- Parole Violation – 2
- Possession – 20
- Public Intoxication – 5
- Public Intoxications – 1
- Reckless Driving – 1
- Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport – 1
- Theft – Property – 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon – 2
- US Marshal Hold – 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order – 2
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE-FAIL TO DISPLAY
54999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 OPERATE VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE-FALSE/ALTERED
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X1
MISC CPFX1
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA X5
MISC FTA
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
41999999 MIP ALCOHOL
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X10
