Weekend jail logs: 56 booked, Striking Bridge, assaults, child abandonment among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Abandoning/Endangering Child with intent to Return – 1

Aggravated Robbery – 1

Alcohol-Minor Consuming – 1

Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 3

Assault Class C – 1

Assault – Family Violence – 1

Bridge/Underpass Clearance IAT – 1

Contempt of Court – 1

Criminal Non-Support – 1

Criminal Trespass – 3

Display Fictitious Vehicle Registration – 1

Driving While Intoxicated – 5

Driving While License Invalid – 2

Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 2

Fail to Identify/Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Info – 3

False Statement to Police – 1

Failure to Appear – 3

ICE Hold – 1

Littering – 1

Minor in Possession/Alcohol-Tobacco – 2

Misc – 18

No Drivers License – 2

Obstruction or Retaliation – 1

Parole Violation – 3

Possession – 20

Public Intoxication – 3

Racing on Highway – 1

Reckless Driving – 1

Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport – 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

