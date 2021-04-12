Weekend jail logs: 56 booked, Striking Bridge, assaults, child abandonment among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Abandoning/Endangering Child with intent to Return – 1
- Aggravated Robbery – 1
- Alcohol-Minor Consuming – 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 3
- Assault Class C – 1
- Assault – Family Violence – 1
- Bridge/Underpass Clearance IAT – 1
- Contempt of Court – 1
- Criminal Non-Support – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 3
- Criminal Trespass – 1
- Display Fictitious Vehicle Registration – 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – 5
- Driving While License Invalid – 2
- Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 2
- Fail to Identify/Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Info – 3
- False Statement to Police – 1
- Failure to Appear – 3
- ICE Hold – 1
- Littering – 1
- Minor in Possession/Alcohol-Tobacco – 2
- Misc – 18
- No Drivers License – 2
- Obstruction or Retaliation – 1
- Parole Violation – 3
- Possession – 20
- Public Intoxication – 3
- Racing on Highway – 1
- Reckless Driving – 1
- Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport – 2
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION ALCOHOL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTA
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR CONSUMING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X2
MISC CPF X 1
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X8
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
MISC FTAX3
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 4
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-CLASS C
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 LITTERING
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597