Weekend jail logs: 56 booked, Striking Bridge, assaults, child abandonment among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Abandoning/Endangering Child with intent to Return – 1
  • Aggravated Robbery – 1
  • Alcohol-Minor Consuming – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury – 3
  • Assault Class C – 1
  • Assault – Family Violence – 1
  • Bridge/Underpass Clearance IAT – 1
  • Contempt of Court – 1
  • Criminal Non-Support – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 3
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Display Fictitious Vehicle Registration – 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 5
  • Driving While License Invalid – 2
  • Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle – 2
  • Fail to Identify/Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Info – 3
  • False Statement to Police – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 3
  • ICE Hold – 1
  • Littering – 1
  • Minor in Possession/Alcohol-Tobacco – 2
  • Misc – 18
  • No Drivers License – 2
  • Obstruction or Retaliation – 1
  • Parole Violation – 3
  • Possession – 20
  • Public Intoxication – 3
  • Racing on Highway – 1
  • Reckless Driving – 1
  • Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport – 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon – 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
HERNANDEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
433116
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 4:59 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
$500.00
RAMIREZ, ROSANTINA
Booking #:
433115
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 4:56 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
No Bond
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433114
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 2:26 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1012.00
$1012.00
WHITE, APRIL
Booking #:
433113
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 1:02 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
No Bond
BEDARD, RODERICK
Booking #:
433112
Release Date:
04-12-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
48030005 FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF
$500.00
$500.00
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
433111
Release Date:
04-11-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
$464.00
MEYERS, TROY
Booking #:
433110
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1000.00
$1000.00
GAMBOA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433109
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
$500.00
BENNETT, REBECCA
Booking #:
433108
Release Date:
04-11-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 10:21 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
$500.00
MARTINEZ, SYLVIA
Booking #:
433107
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 8:02 am
Charges:
38060019 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
No Bond
Gonzalez, Jose
Booking #:
433106
Release Date:
04-11-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 7:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
$1000.00
 
 
MARTINEZ, RYAN
Booking #:
433105
Release Date:
04-11-2021 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 4:33 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
No Bond
ROBERTS, BRENDAN
Booking #:
433104
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 3:32 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$2000.00
$2000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
433103
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
$462.00
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433102
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
No Bond
GALINDO, RYAN
Booking #:
433101
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 1:32 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
No Bond
CONTRERAS, ROGER
Booking #:
433100
Booking Date:
04-11-2021 – 12:21 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
No Bond
HERRERA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433099
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION ALCOHOL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MIP-TOBACCO MINOR IN POSSESSION OF TOBACCO
$2788.00
$2788.00
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
433098
Release Date:
04-11-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTA
$4098.00
$4098.00
SANCHEZ, ETHAN
Booking #:
433097
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
41999999 ALCOHOL-MINOR CONSUMING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1104.00
$1104.00
ACOSTA, EDDIE
Booking #:
433096
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
FTA CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT
No Bond
No Bond
PAXTON, JERRY
Booking #:
433095
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
26990178 *GOB* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$1300.00
$1300.00
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
433094
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
No Bond
KOHN, TREY
Booking #:
433093
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
13990001 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
No Bond
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
433092
Release Date:
04-10-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X8
$6102.00
$6102.00
DURAN, JOSEPH
Booking #:
433091
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
$500.00
PERALES, DAMIEN
Booking #:
433090
Release Date:
04-10-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
$1000.00
 
 
 
RAMOS, NEFFTALY
Booking #:
433089
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 5:21 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
No Bond
JAMES, KEISHA
Booking #:
433088
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 4:27 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
No Bond
 
SNELL, HALLE
Booking #:
433087
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
No Bond
 
ARISPE, FRANK
Booking #:
433086
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 3:51 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
$1000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
433085
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 3:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
MISC FTAX3
$3092.00
$3092.00
 
RODRIGUEZ, RODRIGO
Booking #:
433084
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROSEMARY
Booking #:
433083
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
$1000.00
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
433082
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
No Bond
 
CAMARILLO, PAUL
Booking #:
433081
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
$1500.00
 
FULTON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433080
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 1:29 am
Charges:
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
No Bond
GALLEGOS, JOEL
Booking #:
433079
Booking Date:
04-10-2021 – 12:00 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
$500.00
ROPER, JOSEPH
Booking #:
433078
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
$662.00
$662.00
Sanchez, Ricardo
Booking #:
433077
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
No Bond
SALAZAR, TOMAS
Booking #:
433076
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-CLASS C
$1024.00
$1024.00
CUSTER, JOHN
Booking #:
433075
Release Date:
04-10-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
54990077 BRIDGE/UNDERPASS CLEARANCE IAT
$500.00
$500.00
MUCHA, FRED
Booking #:
433074
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
$1500.00
KING, WAYNE
Booking #:
433073
Release Date:
04-09-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1440.00
$1440.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
433072
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 LITTERING
$924.00
$924.00
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
433071
Release Date:
04-09-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, ISAIAH
Booking #:
433070
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50990041 *MTR* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
$1012.00
$1012.00
ANGEL, LUCINDA
Booking #:
433069
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
$1000.00
ORTIZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
433068
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
No Bond
COTIY-CHAVEZ, GLENDA
Booking #:
433067
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
No Bond
HAMMOND, IAN
Booking #:
433066
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
No Bond
SCOTT, CHRIS
Booking #:
433065
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
No Bond
POWELL, TEENA
Booking #:
433064
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
No Bond
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
433063
Release Date:
04-09-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 11:46 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
$500.00
JUAREZ, RALPH
Booking #:
433062
Release Date:
04-09-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 11:13 am
Charges:
35990133 RPR*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
No Bond
No Bond
WALKER, THELMA
Booking #:
433061
Release Date:
04-09-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 11:12 am
Charges:
54990067 RPP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

