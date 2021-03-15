Weekend Jail Logs: Online impersonation, taking weapon from officer, body armor possession among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 57 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault – 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence – 2
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 6
  • Assault Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1
  • Attempt to take Weapon from Officer – 1
  • Burglary Building – 1
  • Criminal Mischief – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 20
  • Driving with License Suspended/Invalid – 4
  • Escape while arrested/confined – Felony – 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Info – 1
  • Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution – 1
  • Illegal dumping > 200 lb or >200cu ft – 1
  • Impeding Traffic – 1
  • Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled – Reckless Bodily Injury – 3
  • Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with intentional Severe Bodily Injury/Mental – 1
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 2
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2
  • Misc – 2
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • No Proof Financial Stability – 1
  • Online Impersonation-Name/Persona Create Page – 1
  • Parole Violation – 3
  • Pedestrian – walking with Flow of Traffic – 1
  • Possession – 26
  • Prohibited Weapon – 1
  • Public Intoxication – 4
  • Resist Arrest, Search or Transport — 3
  • Tamper with Government Record Defraud/Harm – 1
  • Theft – 4
  • Theft from Elderly Person – 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
  • Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 2
  • Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon – 3
  • Unlawful Restraint – 1
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 3

LOPEZ, CARMEN
Booking #:
432600
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 5:29 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
$1264.00
COOPER, COLBY
Booking #:
432599
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 4:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432598
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
$1024.00
NANDIN, ABEL
Booking #:
432597
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WHITE, BRACKEN
Booking #:
432596
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 3:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
BARNES, BRYAN
Booking #:
432595
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 2:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030020 *MTR*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
$1000.00
CARMONA, FELIPE
Booking #:
432594
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 2:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TURNER, AARON
Booking #:
432593
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 2:30 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HUNTER, GUY
Booking #:
432592
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
THOMAS, ARTHUR
Booking #:
432591
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 1:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, ANDREAS
Booking #:
432590
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
CARDENAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432589
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
GONZALES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432588
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
STAHMAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432586
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
WHITFIELD, MARCI
Booking #:
432585
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GONZALES, ISAIAH
Booking #:
432584
Release Date:
03-13-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL STABILITY
MISC VPTA X1
$2454.00
RODRIQUEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
432583
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
62050122 ILLEGAL DUMPING COMM >200LBS OR >200CFT
No Bond
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
432582
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB**POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GOB**POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 GOB**UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
GONZALES, YGNACIO
Booking #:
432581
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
23990004 GOB**THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K FROM AN ELDERLY PERSON
49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
No Bond
SANDERS, BRIANNA
Booking #:
432580
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990014 GJI**POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MOORE, SCOTTY
Booking #:
432579
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
53090003 ONLINE IMPERSONATION-NAME/PERSONA CREATE PAGE
No Bond
LEMUS, LEONARDO
Booking #:
432578
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
13990076 *GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
COCHRAN, JESSE
Booking #:
432577
Release Date:
03-12-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GONZALEZ, SAJEL
Booking #:
432576
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$35000.00
Sanchez, Andreas
Booking #:
432575
Release Date:
03-12-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
DORRIS, DEVIN
Booking #:
432574
Release Date:
03-12-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
ARELLANES, SARAH
Booking #:
432573
Release Date:
03-12-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
73990620 *MTR*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JAIME
Booking #:
432572
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
STEEN, KASEY
Booking #:
432571
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$250000.00
Perez, Carla
Booking #:
432570
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 1:13 pm
Charges:
13990041 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
MORENO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
432569
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 11:53 am
Charges:
23990008 *COMM*THEFT OF FIREARM
35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-RODRIGUEZ, ANGELITA
Booking #:
432568
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 9:25 am
Charges:
48990002 HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
$5000.00
WILLMAN, CLAYTON
Booking #:
432614
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 4:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUTIERREZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
432613
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 4:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Caudillo, Angel
Booking #:
432612
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 4:11 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PORTALES, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432611
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 3:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TRONCOSO, HEATHER
Booking #:
432610
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
432609
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 3:41 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
MENDOZA, OBADIAH
Booking #:
432608
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 3:24 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
AYALA, ORLANDO
Booking #:
432607
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 1:25 am
Charges:
54040009 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
SANDERS, MELISSA
Booking #:
432606
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 1:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
432605
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 12:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MONTOYA, EPIFANIO
Booking #:
432604
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DAVIS, MATTHEW
Booking #:
432603
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DABNEY, CONNOR
Booking #:
432602
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
23990196 *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
NEECE, TERRY
Booking #:
432601
Release Date:
03-13-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-13-2021 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
GARCIA, CECILIA
Booking #:
432625
Booking Date:
03-15-2021 – 4:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2500.00
ARZENO-MEJIA, JULIO
Booking #:
432624
Booking Date:
03-15-2021 – 4:15 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
$4702.86
ORDIWAY, CONAN
Booking #:
432623
Booking Date:
03-15-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
WOODWARD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
432622
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
PERKINS, DARRYL
Booking #:
432621
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$1000.00
ESTRADA, NELSON
Booking #:
432620
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
52030025 PROH WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990709 UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
No Bond
JIMENEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
432619
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
GOMEZ, VALERIE
Booking #:
432618
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SMITH, JEFFREY
Booking #:
432617
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
POUNDS, ERIC
Booking #:
432616
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2368.00
AUDELO, MARC
Booking #:
432615
Booking Date:
03-14-2021 – 6:59 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
