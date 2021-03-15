Weekend Jail Logs: Online impersonation, taking weapon from officer, body armor possession among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 57 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault – 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence – 2
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence – 6
- Assault Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation – 1
- Attempt to take Weapon from Officer – 1
- Burglary Building – 1
- Criminal Mischief – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – 20
- Driving with License Suspended/Invalid – 4
- Escape while arrested/confined – Felony – 1
- Evading Arrest Detention – 1
- Failure to Appear – 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False Info – 1
- Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution – 1
- Illegal dumping > 200 lb or >200cu ft – 1
- Impeding Traffic – 1
- Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled – Reckless Bodily Injury – 3
- Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with intentional Severe Bodily Injury/Mental – 1
- Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 2
- Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 2
- Misc – 2
- No Driver’s License – 1
- No Proof Financial Stability – 1
- Online Impersonation-Name/Persona Create Page – 1
- Parole Violation – 3
- Pedestrian – walking with Flow of Traffic – 1
- Possession – 26
- Prohibited Weapon – 1
- Public Intoxication – 4
- Resist Arrest, Search or Transport — 3
- Tamper with Government Record Defraud/Harm – 1
- Theft – 4
- Theft from Elderly Person – 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle – 1
- Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon – 2
- Unlawful Possession Metal or Body Armor by Felon – 3
- Unlawful Restraint – 1
- Violation Promise to Appear – 3
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
52030020 *MTR*UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL STABILITY
MISC VPTA X1
35990015 GOB**POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 GOB**UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
49990002 ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY
35990014 GJI**POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING – 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
52030025 PROH WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
73990709 UNL POSS METAL OR BODY ARMOR BY FELON
MISC CPF X3
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
52030022 ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
