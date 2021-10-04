Weekend jail logs: October 4, 2021 — drunk driving with a child passenger among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ruben Fernandez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, October 3, 2021 and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. As of this writing, Fernandez is still being held at the detention center with a bond of $15,000.

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

DRENNAN, WILLIAM Booking #: 435871 Booking Date: 10-04-2021 – 12:41 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x 6

MISC FTA X 7 $5079.60 LOMBRANA, RAUL Booking #: 435870 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 11:55 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond FERNANDEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 435869 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 10:46 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond MARTIN, CAYLIE Booking #: 435868 Release Date: 10-04-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 10:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 435867 Release Date: 10-04-2021 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 9:59 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WATSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 435866 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 9:43 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X5 $662.00 Scott, Beau Booking #: 435865 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 5:48 pm Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT $500.00 TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 435864 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 5:34 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BROTHERS, ERIC Booking #: 435863 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 4:40 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

72999999 CRIMINAL MICHEIF UNDER $100.00 $1956.00 TEW, CADE Booking #: 435862 Release Date: 10-03-2021 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 7:26 am Charges: 10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $500.00 SATTARPHAI, MASON Booking #: 435861 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 4:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 RIDGEWAY, MADELINE Booking #: 435860 Booking Date: 10-03-2021 – 2:38 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 SCOTT, NATHAN Booking #: 435859 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 11:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Montanez, Daniel Booking #: 435857 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 11:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, BENITO Booking #: 435856 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 10:44 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 GARZA, RAMON Booking #: 435855 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 10:27 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GONZALES, RUDY Booking #: 435854 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 5:45 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond LUNA, JOE Booking #: 435853 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 4:08 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond SALINAS, RANDY Booking #: 435852 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 2:47 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X6 $210990.60 MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 435851 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 10:40 am Charges: 35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X7 $40000.00 AGUILAR, GENEVA Booking #: 435850 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 4:08 am Charges: 26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 ELLICHMAN, DAVID Booking #: 435849 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 3:08 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 TANGUMA, LYDIA Booking #: 435848 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 2:32 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 12

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 HARDEE, JUSTIN Booking #: 435847 Booking Date: 10-02-2021 – 1:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST $1000.00 DELACRUZ, RICHARD Booking #: 435846 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 10:57 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond REYNA, FREDDIE Booking #: 435845 Release Date: 10-01-2021 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 10:38 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANE $920.00 STEVENS, HELENA Booking #: 435844 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 8:52 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond SLOAN, MICHAEL Booking #: 435842 Release Date: 10-01-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 6:10 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SUGAR, BRANDY Booking #: 435841 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 5:16 pm Charges: 25890001 *GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond PARRAS, EMERALD Booking #: 435840 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 5:05 pm Charges: 41020025 *GOB*SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL No Bond LUMBRERA, ADAM Booking #: 435839 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 4:13 pm Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K No Bond MOORE, DONOVAN Booking #: 435837 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 3:42 pm Charges: 22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond RENDON, JERAMY Booking #: 435838 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 3:38 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) $100000.00 RAMOS, DEREK Booking #: 435836 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 3:38 pm Charges: 35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 435835 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 12:41 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 WILLIAMS, KALESHA Booking #: 435834 Release Date: 10-01-2021 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 11:02 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond AYALA, DAVID Booking #: 435833 Release Date: 10-01-2021 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 9:26 am Charges: 54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond VARGAS-FABIAN, REINALDO Booking #: 435832 Booking Date: 10-01-2021 – 8:54 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597