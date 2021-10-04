Weekend jail logs: October 4, 2021 — drunk driving with a child passenger among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Ruben Fernandez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, October 3, 2021 and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.

As of this writing, Fernandez is still being held at the detention center with a bond of $15,000.

DRENNAN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
435871
Booking Date:
10-04-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 6
MISC FTA X 7
$5079.60
LOMBRANA, RAUL
Booking #:
435870
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
435869
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
MARTIN, CAYLIE
Booking #:
435868
Release Date:
10-04-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
435867
Release Date:
10-04-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WATSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435866
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X5
$662.00
Scott, Beau
Booking #:
435865
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
$500.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
435864
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BROTHERS, ERIC
Booking #:
435863
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
72999999 CRIMINAL MICHEIF UNDER $100.00
$1956.00
TEW, CADE
Booking #:
435862
Release Date:
10-03-2021 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 7:26 am
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$500.00
 
SATTARPHAI, MASON
Booking #:
435861
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 4:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
RIDGEWAY, MADELINE
Booking #:
435860
Booking Date:
10-03-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SCOTT, NATHAN
Booking #:
435859
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Montanez, Daniel
Booking #:
435857
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, BENITO
Booking #:
435856
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
GARZA, RAMON
Booking #:
435855
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GONZALES, RUDY
Booking #:
435854
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
LUNA, JOE
Booking #:
435853
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SALINAS, RANDY
Booking #:
435852
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X6
$210990.60
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
435851
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 10:40 am
Charges:
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X7
$40000.00
AGUILAR, GENEVA
Booking #:
435850
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 4:08 am
Charges:
26050014 *MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
ELLICHMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
435849
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 3:08 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
TANGUMA, LYDIA
Booking #:
435848
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 12
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
HARDEE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
435847
Booking Date:
10-02-2021 – 1:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
$1000.00
DELACRUZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
435846
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
REYNA, FREDDIE
Booking #:
435845
Release Date:
10-01-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANE
$920.00
STEVENS, HELENA
Booking #:
435844
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
SLOAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
435842
Release Date:
10-01-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SUGAR, BRANDY
Booking #:
435841
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
25890001 *GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
PARRAS, EMERALD
Booking #:
435840
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
41020025 *GOB*SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
No Bond
LUMBRERA, ADAM
Booking #:
435839
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
MOORE, DONOVAN
Booking #:
435837
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
RENDON, JERAMY
Booking #:
435838
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
$100000.00
RAMOS, DEREK
Booking #:
435836
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
435835
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WILLIAMS, KALESHA
Booking #:
435834
Release Date:
10-01-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 11:02 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
AYALA, DAVID
Booking #:
435833
Release Date:
10-01-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 9:26 am
Charges:
54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
VARGAS-FABIAN, REINALDO
Booking #:
435832
Booking Date:
10-01-2021 – 8:54 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

