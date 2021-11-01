Weekend jail logs: October 30 – November 1, 2021

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Danny Juarez, booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on October 29, 2021 for Sexual Assault

Danny Wayne Juarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 29, 2021, on charges of Sexual Assault.

As of now, he is still in custody. His bond has been set at $200,000.

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

GONZALES, VANESSA
Booking #:
436357
Booking Date:
11-01-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436356
Booking Date:
11-01-2021 – 2:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
ORTIZ, EDGAR
Booking #:
436355
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
$1000.00
MACKEY, TRAVIS
Booking #:
436354
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2000.00
RANDLE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
436353
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 3
MISC PAROLE VIOATION
MISC VPTA X 1
$1148.00
RIVAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
436352
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
436351
Release Date:
10-31-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1000.00
Knight, Jaylon
Booking #:
436350
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
41999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC FTA X 1
$964.00
ARMITIGE, JOSEPH
Booking #:
436349
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
SUAREZ, WILGEN
Booking #:
436348
Release Date:
10-31-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 7:02 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
FLORES, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
436346
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 5:25 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
ARROYO, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
436345
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 5:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$962.00
HERNANDEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
436344
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 5:23 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
 
MEDINA, JAMES
Booking #:
436343
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 4:52 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
$1000.00
 
JONES, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436342
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 4:37 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
PONCE, ERIK
Booking #:
436341
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 4:23 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
 
PARKER, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
436340
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
$1000.00
CARREON, ROGER
Booking #:
436339
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 3:54 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
WIGGINS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436338
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
$1000.00
BLACK, TYQUON
Booking #:
436337
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
$1000.00
Bradley, Nicole
Booking #:
436333
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 1:54 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP INSUFFICIENT FUNDS
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$1502.00
BETTS, JUSTYN
Booking #:
436336
Release Date:
10-31-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 1:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
CORTEZ, CLAUDIO
Booking #:
436335
Booking Date:
10-31-2021 – 1:04 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
 
PERKINS, CAMERON
Booking #:
436334
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BRADLEY, KRISTIN
Booking #:
436332
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP INSUFFICENET FUNDS
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X1
$2144.00
MCKINNEY, CODY
Booking #:
436331
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
WISEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
436330
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
No Bond
THOMPSON, GEORGE
Booking #:
436329
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
RIVAS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
436328
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MOORE, KRISTEN
Booking #:
436327
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 PESESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$690.00
 
GALVAN, MARK
Booking #:
436326
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
$1000.00
ZUNIGA, PAUL
Booking #:
436325
Release Date:
10-30-2021 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
D25 *M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
CORTEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
436324
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 10:55 am
Charges:
13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
FABELA, BRYAN
Booking #:
436323
Release Date:
10-30-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 8:41 am
Charges:
DL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
SP *CPF*SPEEDING
No Bond
 
BELMAN, JOE
Booking #:
436322
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 5:06 am
Charges:
DUIAM DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
$262.00
 
TOMPKINS, CHRISTIE
Booking #:
436321
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 4:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1000.00
MUNOZ, JUAN
Booking #:
436320
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 4:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
ZAPATA, GABRIELA
Booking #:
436319
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 3:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
SMITH, STERLING
Booking #:
436318
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
$500.00
LOHSE, ALEXIS
Booking #:
436317
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 2:54 am
Charges:
54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
 
PRIETO, VERONICA
Booking #:
436316
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 1:50 am
Charges:
73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – AFFRAY
$462.00
 
ADAMS, MILTON
Booking #:
436315
Booking Date:
10-30-2021 – 1:39 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SANDOVAL, EDWARD
Booking #:
436314
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
No Bond
 
ROQUE, JOSE
Booking #:
436313
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
FUENTEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
436312
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CPFX1
$1500.00
PEEL, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436311
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
13990075 *J/I* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
KNIGHTON, KALA
Booking #:
436310
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
DEGOLLADO, ANTONIO
Booking #:
436309
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
13990001 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY
Booking #:
436308
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
26990178 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35620008 *RTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
36990013 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
No Bond
 
CHAVARRIA, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
436307
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C
$1690.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
436306
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Ledesma, Angel
Booking #:
436304
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
48010019 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
JIMENEZ, AMBER
Booking #:
436305
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
LEE, TAYLOR
Booking #:
436303
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
JUAREZ, DANNY
Booking #:
436302
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
No Bond
 
MILLER, ANNETTE
Booking #:
436301
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
REZA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
436300
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 10:39 am
Charges:
16020009 *MO* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
No Bond
ALVAREZ, JOAHANA
Booking #:
436299
Booking Date:
10-29-2021 – 10:36 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story