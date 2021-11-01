Weekend jail logs: October 30 – November 1, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Danny Wayne Juarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 29, 2021, on charges of Sexual Assault. As of now, he is still in custody. His bond has been set at $200,000.

GONZALES, VANESSA Booking #: 436357 Booking Date: 11-01-2021 – 4:22 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond DOMINGUEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 436356 Booking Date: 11-01-2021 – 2:19 am Charges: MISC CPFX2 No Bond ORTIZ, EDGAR Booking #: 436355 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 11:34 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST $1000.00 MACKEY, TRAVIS Booking #: 436354 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 11:25 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $2000.00 RANDLE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 436353 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 9:53 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC CPF X 3

MISC PAROLE VIOATION

MISC VPTA X 1 $1148.00 RIVAS, SAMUEL Booking #: 436352 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 8:24 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MENDOZA, BRANDY Booking #: 436351 Release Date: 10-31-2021 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 6:28 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $1000.00 Knight, Jaylon Booking #: 436350 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 5:24 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

41999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

MISC FTA X 1 $964.00 ARMITIGE, JOSEPH Booking #: 436349 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 3:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 SUAREZ, WILGEN Booking #: 436348 Release Date: 10-31-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 7:02 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 FLORES, CHRISTINA Booking #: 436346 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 5:25 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ARROYO, NICHOLAS Booking #: 436345 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 5:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $962.00 HERNANDEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 436344 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 5:23 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 MEDINA, JAMES Booking #: 436343 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 4:52 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST $1000.00 JONES, JUSTIN Booking #: 436342 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 4:37 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PONCE, ERIK Booking #: 436341 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 4:23 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 PARKER, NICHOLAS Booking #: 436340 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 4:22 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST $1000.00 CARREON, ROGER Booking #: 436339 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 3:54 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 WIGGINS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 436338 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 3:36 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST $1000.00 BLACK, TYQUON Booking #: 436337 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 3:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST $1000.00 Bradley, Nicole Booking #: 436333 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 1:54 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP INSUFFICIENT FUNDS

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 $1502.00 BETTS, JUSTYN Booking #: 436336 Release Date: 10-31-2021 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 1:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CORTEZ, CLAUDIO Booking #: 436335 Booking Date: 10-31-2021 – 1:04 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond PERKINS, CAMERON Booking #: 436334 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 11:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BRADLEY, KRISTIN Booking #: 436332 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 11:29 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP INSUFFICENET FUNDS

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC VPTA X1 $2144.00 MCKINNEY, CODY Booking #: 436331 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 10:14 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond WISEMAN, DAVID Booking #: 436330 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 9:39 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 No Bond THOMPSON, GEORGE Booking #: 436329 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 9:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 RIVAS, SAMUEL Booking #: 436328 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 9:21 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MOORE, KRISTEN Booking #: 436327 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 5:10 pm Charges: 54999999 PESESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $690.00 GALVAN, MARK Booking #: 436326 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 4:33 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G $1000.00 ZUNIGA, PAUL Booking #: 436325 Release Date: 10-30-2021 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 2:49 pm Charges: D25 *M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond CORTEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 436324 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 10:55 am Charges: 13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond FABELA, BRYAN Booking #: 436323 Release Date: 10-30-2021 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 8:41 am Charges: DL1 *CPF*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

SP *CPF*SPEEDING No Bond BELMAN, JOE Booking #: 436322 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 5:06 am Charges: DUIAM DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR $262.00 TOMPKINS, CHRISTIE Booking #: 436321 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 4:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $1000.00 MUNOZ, JUAN Booking #: 436320 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 4:02 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ZAPATA, GABRIELA Booking #: 436319 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 3:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SMITH, STERLING Booking #: 436318 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 3:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

26070223 DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE $500.00 LOHSE, ALEXIS Booking #: 436317 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 2:54 am Charges: 54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 PRIETO, VERONICA Booking #: 436316 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 1:50 am Charges: 73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – AFFRAY $462.00 ADAMS, MILTON Booking #: 436315 Booking Date: 10-30-2021 – 1:39 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond SANDOVAL, EDWARD Booking #: 436314 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G No Bond ROQUE, JOSE Booking #: 436313 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 10:57 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 FUENTEZ, LUIS Booking #: 436312 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 10:31 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC CPFX1 $1500.00 PEEL, JOSHUA Booking #: 436311 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 7:27 pm Charges: 13990075 *J/I* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE No Bond KNIGHTON, KALA Booking #: 436310 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990016 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond DEGOLLADO, ANTONIO Booking #: 436309 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 7:22 pm Charges: 13990001 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY Booking #: 436308 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 7:17 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26990178 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35620008 *RTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

36990013 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES No Bond CHAVARRIA, JEREMIAH Booking #: 436307 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 6:12 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C $1690.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 436306 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 5:00 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 Ledesma, Angel Booking #: 436304 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 4:45 pm Charges: 48010019 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond JIMENEZ, AMBER Booking #: 436305 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 4:26 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 LEE, TAYLOR Booking #: 436303 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 3:04 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond JUAREZ, DANNY Booking #: 436302 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 1:54 pm Charges: 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT No Bond MILLER, ANNETTE Booking #: 436301 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 12:01 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond REZA, DOMINIC Booking #: 436300 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 10:39 am Charges: 16020009 *MO* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI No Bond ALVAREZ, JOAHANA Booking #: 436299 Booking Date: 10-29-2021 – 10:36 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

