Weekend jail logs: October 16 – October 18, 2021 — man booked twice for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Mug shot of Esiah Cruz Castilllo, arrested once on Friday, October 15, 2021, and once on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both arrests were for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Esiah Cruz Castillo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 15, 2021, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Castillo was booked again on Saturday, October 16, 2021, and charged a second time for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to jail records, the warrants for Castillo’s arrest were issued for a crime that allegedly took place on September 7 of this year.

As of this writing, Castillo remains in custody. The bond for the first charge has been set at $100,000 and the bond for the second charge has been set at $200,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MARTINEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436103
Release Date:
10-18-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
10-18-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 5
$662.00
SPILLER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
436102
Booking Date:
10-17-2021 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
WILKINS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
436101
Release Date:
10-18-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
10-17-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X8
$2674.80
 
CRAWFORD, BILLY
Booking #:
436100
Booking Date:
10-17-2021 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC – INDECENT EXPOSURE
$924.00
ORNELAS, GABRIELLA
Booking #:
436099
Booking Date:
10-17-2021 – 3:15 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SPRUELL, PHILIP
Booking #:
436098
Booking Date:
10-17-2021 – 3:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, BROOKE
Booking #:
436097
Booking Date:
10-17-2021 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35990015 *J/I*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50130001 *RPR*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC OCCUPY STRUCTURE WI NO ELECTRICITY
$752.00
ROCHA, ISMAEL
Booking #:
436096
Release Date:
10-17-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
RAMIREZ, GONZALO
Booking #:
436095
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54999999 FAILED TO SIGNAL REQUIRED DISTANCE BEFORE TURNING
54999999 TURNED RIGHT TOO WIDE
$2060.00
PICKENS, KAYLEE
Booking #:
436094
Release Date:
10-16-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
ARREOLA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
436093
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
VALDEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
436092
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 *FTA*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
STACEY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
436091
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
CASTILLO, ESIAH
Booking #:
436090
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$200000.00
LONGORIA, FELIX
Booking #:
436088
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 6:32 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$600.00
MASCORRO, SONIA
Booking #:
436063
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 5:01 am
Charges:
13160017 GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
48010006 GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040011 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC FTA
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1564.00
 
SANCHEZ, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
436087
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 3:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
HOLMES, JORDON
Booking #:
436086
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 2:32 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
perez, rosa
Booking #:
436084
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 2:10 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT X 2
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VTFA X 2
$7795.00
HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
436083
Release Date:
10-16-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 1:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
CORTEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436082
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 1:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2626.00
CORTEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
436081
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 1:15 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
RIVERA, ALMA
Booking #:
436080
Booking Date:
10-16-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
35620008 *MTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *MTR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$1500.00
RAMIREZ, ROGELIO
Booking #:
436079
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
DAVIS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
436078
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, TRAVIS
Booking #:
436077
Release Date:
10-16-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
PHELPS, AMBER
Booking #:
436076
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAILEDTO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X 3
$4730.00
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
436075
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT < $100
$444.00
 
ATKINS, JOHN
Booking #:
436074
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN ON ROADWAY – NOT FACING TRAFFIC
$264.00
CARBAJAL, MARIESOL
Booking #:
436073
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
SLOAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436072
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
23990196 *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
MORSE, TREVOR
Booking #:
436071
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
BANDA, BOBBY
Booking #:
436070
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC FTA ON COURTDATE x2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA x2
$4528.00
SPARKS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
436069
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CINDY
Booking #:
436067
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
73991084 RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
ROWE, ERICK
Booking #:
436065
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
LORA, ALBERTO
Booking #:
436068
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
26050015 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
CASTILLO, ESIAH
Booking #:
436066
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
LAWSON, DALLAS
Booking #:
436064
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
38990026 GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
No Bond
CAMERON, ROBERT
Booking #:
436062
Booking Date:
10-15-2021 – 9:55 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

