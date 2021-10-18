Weekend jail logs: October 16 – October 18, 2021 — man booked twice for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Esiah Cruz Castillo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 15, 2021, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Castillo was booked again on Saturday, October 16, 2021, and charged a second time for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to jail records, the warrants for Castillo’s arrest were issued for a crime that allegedly took place on September 7 of this year.

As of this writing, Castillo remains in custody. The bond for the first charge has been set at $100,000 and the bond for the second charge has been set at $200,000.