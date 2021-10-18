Weekend jail logs: October 16 – October 18, 2021 — man booked twice for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Esiah Cruz Castillo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 15, 2021, and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
Castillo was booked again on Saturday, October 16, 2021, and charged a second time for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
According to jail records, the warrants for Castillo’s arrest were issued for a crime that allegedly took place on September 7 of this year.
As of this writing, Castillo remains in custody. The bond for the first charge has been set at $100,000 and the bond for the second charge has been set at $200,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
48010006 GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040011 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC FTA
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
