Weekend Jail Logs: October 11, 2021 — felony solicitation of a prostitute tops the roster

Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Rios mug shot
David Rios
Chaudhari Kartikkumar mug shot
Chaudhari Karnikkumar
Marneco Pratt mug shot
Marneco Pratt

David Rios, Chaudhari Kartikkumar, and Marneco Pratt were each booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 8, 2021.

All three are charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute or Other Payor, a felony charge under a new Texas law that went into effect this year.

All three men have been released from the Tom Green County Detention Center on $7,500 surety bonds. Pratt, who was also charged with Theft of Service, paid an additional $500 cash bond.

GONZALES, NORBERTO
Booking #:
435998
Booking Date:
10-11-2021 – 4:14 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
435997
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 10:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
GOVEA, GERARDO
Booking #:
435996
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
THOMAS, LONNIE
Booking #:
435995
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
35990016 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
WATSON, JAMES
Booking #:
435994
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
SUGG, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435993
Release Date:
10-10-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SANTOS, HEATHER
Booking #:
435992
Release Date:
10-10-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
MARTINEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
435991
Release Date:
10-10-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 11:34 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
MISC CPF
$512.00
ESTRADA, JUAN
Booking #:
435990
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 10:57 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA
$1222.00
VINSON, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
435987
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 5:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DWYER, JAMES
Booking #:
435986
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 5:09 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$940.00
Burgins, Natalie
Booking #:
435981
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 3:32 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$942.00
NORTHAN, TOWANDA
Booking #:
435980
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 2:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BATEMAN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
435979
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 2:24 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
GUZMAN, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
435978
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 1:51 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
CAUDLE, LINDSEY
Booking #:
435977
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
LAMBERT, BRIGETTE
Booking #:
435976
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 1:02 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
 
AJQUITZEP, MIGUEL
Booking #:
435975
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 12:46 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
COTIY-GUARCHAJ, JUAN
Booking #:
435974
Booking Date:
10-10-2021 – 12:25 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
HOYT, CLIFTON
Booking #:
435973
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Sanchez, Andreas
Booking #:
435972
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC CPF X6
$1500.00
BUTLER, DONALD
Booking #:
435971
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
KIRK, LOUIS
Booking #:
435970
Release Date:
10-09-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X2
$4938.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
435969
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 4:29 pm
Charges:
48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
435967
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 5:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
$962.00
 
CINI, CARL
Booking #:
435966
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 3:48 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
435965
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 3:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
SEWELL, DIMITRIUS
Booking #:
435964
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
SEVIER, PHILLIP
Booking #:
435963
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
WESTBROOKS, KEITH
Booking #:
435962
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-ROJAS, ALBERTO
Booking #:
435961
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 1:00 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LOPEZ-LANTEN, JOSE
Booking #:
435960
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 12:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
LOPEZ, EMILY
Booking #:
435959
Booking Date:
10-09-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1500.00
 
TATARKO, SHAUN
Booking #:
435958
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
ELVENA, ALLEN
Booking #:
435957
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$20500.00
GARCIA, JOE
Booking #:
435956
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
50990041 *COMM* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
GARCIA, ROSEMARIE
Booking #:
435955
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $100-$150 X2
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $25-$50
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $50-$100 X5
$4476.00
SAMANIEGO, JESUS
Booking #:
435954
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$1264.00
GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
435953
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$2500.00
HUERTAS, DALILA
Booking #:
435952
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
Warrick, Rayven
Booking #:
435951
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RIOS, DAVID
Booking #:
435950
Release Date:
10-08-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 6:04 pm
Charges:
40040022 SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR
$7500.00
VALDES, PRAJEDES
Booking #:
435937
Release Date:
10-09-2021 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 6:02 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
No Bond
PARKER, MARCUS
Booking #:
435948
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
52120013 UNL POSS FIREARM FAM/HOUSE/COURT ORDER/GANG
$15000.00
KARTIKKUMAR, CHAUDHARI
Booking #:
435949
Release Date:
10-09-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
40040022 SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR
$7500.00
MOSLEY, GABRIEL
Booking #:
435936
Release Date:
10-09-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PRATT, MARNECO
Booking #:
435947
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
23990028 *MO*THEFT OF SERV >=$500<$1,500
40040022 SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR
$7500.00
BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO
Booking #:
435946
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
CAMPOS, LAURA
Booking #:
435945
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
No Bond
MARTIN, LOUIS
Booking #:
435944
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
BOND, ALAN
Booking #:
435943
Release Date:
10-08-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
GASCA, BOBBY
Booking #:
435942
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
MCCUNE, TROY
Booking #:
435940
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
71999999 RECKLESS DAMAGE
$1662.00
DICKENS, SIDNEY
Booking #:
435941
Release Date:
10-09-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
$30000.00
KENNEDY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
435939
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ARRANGO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
435929
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
22990007 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
435935
Release Date:
10-08-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
No Bond
HARRISON, KHALIF
Booking #:
435933
Release Date:
10-08-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
EDEN, JERRY
Booking #:
435931
Release Date:
10-09-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$502.00
BELL, CHARLES
Booking #:
435934
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
MOHLER, ADRIANN
Booking #:
435932
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
HARRIS, BLAKE
Booking #:
435930
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ECKERT, TREVOR
Booking #:
435927
Booking Date:
10-08-2021 – 8:15 am
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

