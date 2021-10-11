Weekend Jail Logs: October 11, 2021 — felony solicitation of a prostitute tops the roster

Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Rios Chaudhari Karnikkumar Marneco Pratt

David Rios, Chaudhari Kartikkumar, and Marneco Pratt were each booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 8, 2021.

All three are charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute or Other Payor, a felony charge under a new Texas law that went into effect this year.

All three men have been released from the Tom Green County Detention Center on $7,500 surety bonds. Pratt, who was also charged with Theft of Service, paid an additional $500 cash bond.

GONZALES, NORBERTO Booking #: 435998 Booking Date: 10-11-2021 – 4:14 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond NAVARRO, J LYNN Booking #: 435997 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 10:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $1464.00 GOVEA, GERARDO Booking #: 435996 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 8:42 pm Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond THOMAS, LONNIE Booking #: 435995 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 8:18 pm Charges: 35990016 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond WATSON, JAMES Booking #: 435994 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 5:21 pm Charges: 22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond SUGG, MATTHEW Booking #: 435993 Release Date: 10-10-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 4:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 SANTOS, HEATHER Booking #: 435992 Release Date: 10-10-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 3:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARTINEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 435991 Release Date: 10-10-2021 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 11:34 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C

MISC CPF $512.00 ESTRADA, JUAN Booking #: 435990 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 10:57 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA $1222.00 VINSON, NATHANIEL Booking #: 435987 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 5:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DWYER, JAMES Booking #: 435986 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 5:09 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $940.00 Burgins, Natalie Booking #: 435981 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 3:32 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $942.00 NORTHAN, TOWANDA Booking #: 435980 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 2:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BATEMAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 435979 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 2:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GUZMAN, CRYSTAL Booking #: 435978 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 1:51 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CAUDLE, LINDSEY Booking #: 435977 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 1:34 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LAMBERT, BRIGETTE Booking #: 435976 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 1:02 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 AJQUITZEP, MIGUEL Booking #: 435975 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 12:46 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond COTIY-GUARCHAJ, JUAN Booking #: 435974 Booking Date: 10-10-2021 – 12:25 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond HOYT, CLIFTON Booking #: 435973 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 8:02 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Sanchez, Andreas Booking #: 435972 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 6:28 pm Charges: 35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

MISC CPF X6 $1500.00 BUTLER, DONALD Booking #: 435971 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 5:42 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 KIRK, LOUIS Booking #: 435970 Release Date: 10-09-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 4:33 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY X2

MISC FTA X3

MISC VPTA X2 $4938.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 435969 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 4:29 pm Charges: 48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond NAVARRO, J LYNN Booking #: 435967 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 5:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION $962.00 CINI, CARL Booking #: 435966 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 3:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 435965 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 3:28 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $962.00 SEWELL, DIMITRIUS Booking #: 435964 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 2:23 am Charges: 36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond SEVIER, PHILLIP Booking #: 435963 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 WESTBROOKS, KEITH Booking #: 435962 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 1:56 am Charges: 35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond HERNANDEZ-ROJAS, ALBERTO Booking #: 435961 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 1:00 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LOPEZ-LANTEN, JOSE Booking #: 435960 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 12:30 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 LOPEZ, EMILY Booking #: 435959 Booking Date: 10-09-2021 – 12:17 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $1500.00 TATARKO, SHAUN Booking #: 435958 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 11:08 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 ELVENA, ALLEN Booking #: 435957 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 10:52 pm Charges: 23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $20500.00 GARCIA, JOE Booking #: 435956 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 10:45 pm Charges: 50990041 *COMM* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION No Bond GARCIA, ROSEMARIE Booking #: 435955 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 10:25 pm Charges: 57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $100-$150 X2

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $25-$50

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $50-$100 X5 $4476.00 SAMANIEGO, JESUS Booking #: 435954 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 9:42 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $1264.00 GUTIERREZ, JOSE Booking #: 435953 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 9:24 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $2500.00 HUERTAS, DALILA Booking #: 435952 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 9:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 No Bond Warrick, Rayven Booking #: 435951 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 8:19 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RIOS, DAVID Booking #: 435950 Release Date: 10-08-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 6:04 pm Charges: 40040022 SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR $7500.00 VALDES, PRAJEDES Booking #: 435937 Release Date: 10-09-2021 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 6:02 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES No Bond PARKER, MARCUS Booking #: 435948 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 5:59 pm Charges: 52120013 UNL POSS FIREARM FAM/HOUSE/COURT ORDER/GANG $15000.00 KARTIKKUMAR, CHAUDHARI Booking #: 435949 Release Date: 10-09-2021 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 5:49 pm Charges: 40040022 SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR $7500.00 MOSLEY, GABRIEL Booking #: 435936 Release Date: 10-09-2021 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 5:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond PRATT, MARNECO Booking #: 435947 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 5:25 pm Charges: 23990028 *MO*THEFT OF SERV >=$500<$1,500

40040022 SOLICIT PROST/OTHER PAYOR $7500.00 BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO Booking #: 435946 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 5:08 pm Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond CAMPOS, LAURA Booking #: 435945 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 4:42 pm Charges: MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY No Bond MARTIN, LOUIS Booking #: 435944 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 4:31 pm Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond BOND, ALAN Booking #: 435943 Release Date: 10-08-2021 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 4:25 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 GASCA, BOBBY Booking #: 435942 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 4:14 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond MCCUNE, TROY Booking #: 435940 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 4:07 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

71999999 RECKLESS DAMAGE $1662.00 DICKENS, SIDNEY Booking #: 435941 Release Date: 10-09-2021 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 4:06 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $30000.00 KENNEDY, JOSEPH Booking #: 435939 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 3:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ARRANGO, ARMANDO Booking #: 435929 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 3:15 pm Charges: 22990007 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 435935 Release Date: 10-08-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 3:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 2 No Bond HARRISON, KHALIF Booking #: 435933 Release Date: 10-08-2021 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 2:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 EDEN, JERRY Booking #: 435931 Release Date: 10-09-2021 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 2:43 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $502.00 BELL, CHARLES Booking #: 435934 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 2:33 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 MOHLER, ADRIANN Booking #: 435932 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 2:25 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond HARRIS, BLAKE Booking #: 435930 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 2:21 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ECKERT, TREVOR Booking #: 435927 Booking Date: 10-08-2021 – 8:15 am Charges: 54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $10000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597