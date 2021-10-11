Weekend Jail Logs: October 11, 2021 — felony solicitation of a prostitute tops the roster

Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
David Rios, Chaudhari Kartikkumar, and Marneco Pratt were each booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, October 8, 2021.
All three are charged with Solicitation of a Prostitute or Other Payor, a felony charge under a new Texas law that went into effect this year.
All three men have been released from the Tom Green County Detention Center on $7,500 surety bonds. Pratt, who was also charged with Theft of Service, paid an additional $500 cash bond.
