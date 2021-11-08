Weekend jail logs: November 6 – November 8, 2021 — Family Violence and Aggravated Assault top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jimmy McGlothlin was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, November 8, 2021, on one charge of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence, issued in Tom Green County, and two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, issued in Nolan County. McGlothlin is currently still in custody in Tom Green County. Bond for the two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been set at $20,000 for each charge. No bond has been set for the charge of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

MARTIN, TIMOTHY Booking #: 436451 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 3:33 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond FLORES, JOSE Booking #: 436450 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 3:25 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond MCGLOTHLIN, JIMMY Booking #: 436449 Booking Date: 11-08-2021 – 12:34 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $20000.00 RAMIREZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 436448 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 10:48 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL $614.00 DELACRUZ, RICHARD Booking #: 436447 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 7:45 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RUMSEY, JAMES Booking #: 436446 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 7:10 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 PATEL, NIKESH Booking #: 436445 Release Date: 11-07-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 3:10 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 CARTER, SHANDA Booking #: 436444 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 2:48 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 MARTINEZ-ESPARZA, MARIA Booking #: 436443 Release Date: 11-07-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 2:45 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CRAWFORD, LANCE Booking #: 436442 Release Date: 11-07-2021 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 2:31 pm Charges: 73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY $10000.00 ALLEN, KEVIN Booking #: 436441 Release Date: 11-07-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 2:19 pm Charges: 16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI No Bond MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN Booking #: 436436 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 2:08 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

50050014 CONTEMPT OF COURT DISOBEDIENCE OF COURT ORDER $70300.00 JENNINGS, ELIZABETH Booking #: 436439 Release Date: 11-07-2021 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 1:53 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA $15000.00 PATINO, ALEXANDER Booking #: 436438 Release Date: 11-07-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 1:38 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 CARRIZALES, JOSE Booking #: 436437 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 1:27 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY $30000.00 BLANCO, JUAN Booking #: 436435 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 1:23 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE $25000.00 BIERA, MONICA Booking #: 436434 Booking Date: 11-07-2021 – 2:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 $2926.00 HARRIS, LACRESHA Booking #: 436433 Booking Date: 11-06-2021 – 11:03 pm Charges: 35620008 M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G No Bond WILSON, ROBERT Booking #: 436432 Booking Date: 11-06-2021 – 8:08 pm Charges: 13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

54999999 DWLIX2

MISC VPTA X 2 $3221.40 ARISPE, JOE Booking #: 436431 Booking Date: 11-06-2021 – 5:17 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond LONG, JUSTIN Booking #: 436430 Booking Date: 11-06-2021 – 5:16 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X 3 $3932.00 MORALES, JUSTIN Booking #: 436429 Booking Date: 11-06-2021 – 2:48 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $962.00 BOLDEN-WHITESIDE, SONYA Booking #: 436428 Booking Date: 11-06-2021 – 1:24 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3 $1104.00 TORRES, DAVID Booking #: 436427 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 10:54 pm Charges: 13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond BATEMAN, MATTHEW Booking #: 436426 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 10:44 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ALVAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 436425 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 10:01 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond GONZALES, ANTONIO Booking #: 436424 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 9:55 pm Charges: 11990002 MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JACOB Booking #: 436423 Release Date: 11-06-2021 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 OLD, LEVIE Booking #: 436422 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 6:41 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond RAMOS, LOUIS Booking #: 436421 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 6:35 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 $1643.20 CROW, ALYSSA Booking #: 436420 Release Date: 11-06-2021 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 5:36 pm Charges: 23990180 *GJI* THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT $300.00 HILL, JASON Booking #: 436419 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 4:44 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CISNEROS, RICHARD Booking #: 436418 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 4:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 LARIMORE, JACK Booking #: 436417 Release Date: 11-05-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 4:07 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 GOFF, RYAN Booking #: 436416 Release Date: 11-05-2021 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 4:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 HILL, MARIA Booking #: 436415 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 2:40 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X2 $2910.00 MENDOZA, OBADIAH Booking #: 436412 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 2:05 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond CASTILLO, RUBEN Booking #: 436414 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 2:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $6500.00 CLARK, MICHAEL Booking #: 436413 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 1:38 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond HOFFPAUIR, CHAD Booking #: 436411 Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 11:18 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond JANUSZ, LEON Booking #: 436410 Release Date: 11-05-2021 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 11-05-2021 – 6:19 am Charges: 53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597