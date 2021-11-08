Weekend jail logs: November 6 – November 8, 2021 — Family Violence and Aggravated Assault top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jimmy McGlothlin was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, November 8, 2021, on one charge of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence, issued in Tom Green County, and two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, issued in Nolan County.

McGlothlin is currently still in custody in Tom Green County. Bond for the two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been set at $20,000 for each charge. No bond has been set for the charge of Assault that Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MARTIN, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
436451
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 3:33 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
436450
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 3:25 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MCGLOTHLIN, JIMMY
Booking #:
436449
Booking Date:
11-08-2021 – 12:34 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$20000.00
RAMIREZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
436448
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DL
$614.00
DELACRUZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
436447
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RUMSEY, JAMES
Booking #:
436446
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
PATEL, NIKESH
Booking #:
436445
Release Date:
11-07-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
CARTER, SHANDA
Booking #:
436444
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1
$502.00
MARTINEZ-ESPARZA, MARIA
Booking #:
436443
Release Date:
11-07-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CRAWFORD, LANCE
Booking #:
436442
Release Date:
11-07-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
$10000.00
ALLEN, KEVIN
Booking #:
436441
Release Date:
11-07-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
No Bond
MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN
Booking #:
436436
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 2:08 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER50050014 CONTEMPT OF COURT DISOBEDIENCE OF COURT ORDER
$70300.00
JENNINGS, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
436439
Release Date:
11-07-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
$15000.00
PATINO, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
436438
Release Date:
11-07-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
CARRIZALES, JOSE
Booking #:
436437
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
$30000.00
BLANCO, JUAN
Booking #:
436435
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$25000.00
BIERA, MONICA
Booking #:
436434
Booking Date:
11-07-2021 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 1
$2926.00
HARRIS, LACRESHA
Booking #:
436433
Booking Date:
11-06-2021 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 M/O*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
No Bond
WILSON, ROBERT
Booking #:
436432
Booking Date:
11-06-2021 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV54999999 DWLIX2MISC VPTA X 2
$3221.40
ARISPE, JOE
Booking #:
436431
Booking Date:
11-06-2021 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
LONG, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436430
Booking Date:
11-06-2021 – 5:16 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC VPTA X 3
$3932.00
MORALES, JUSTIN
Booking #:
436429
Booking Date:
11-06-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$962.00
BOLDEN-WHITESIDE, SONYA
Booking #:
436428
Booking Date:
11-06-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 3
$1104.00
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
436427
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
13990043 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
BATEMAN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
436426
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ALVAREZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
436425
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
GONZALES, ANTONIO
Booking #:
436424
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
11990002 MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G 57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
436423
Release Date:
11-06-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
OLD, LEVIE
Booking #:
436422
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RAMOS, LOUIS
Booking #:
436421
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 4MISC FTA X 1
$1643.20
CROW, ALYSSA
Booking #:
436420
Release Date:
11-06-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
23990180 *GJI* THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30KMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$300.00
HILL, JASON
Booking #:
436419
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CISNEROS, RICHARD
Booking #:
436418
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 4:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
LARIMORE, JACK
Booking #:
436417
Release Date:
11-05-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
GOFF, RYAN
Booking #:
436416
Release Date:
11-05-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
HILL, MARIA
Booking #:
436415
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/ PERSON OR VEHICLE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENTMISC CPF X 2 MISC VPTA X2
$2910.00
MENDOZA, OBADIAH
Booking #:
436412
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
CASTILLO, RUBEN
Booking #:
436414
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 2:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$6500.00
CLARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436413
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
HOFFPAUIR, CHAD
Booking #:
436411
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 11:18 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
JANUSZ, LEON
Booking #:
436410
Release Date:
11-05-2021 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
11-05-2021 – 6:19 am
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

