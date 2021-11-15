Weekend jail logs: November 13 – November 15, 2021 — solicitation of a minor tops charges

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Bryan Christopher Dudley, of Humple, Texas, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, November 12, 2021, on charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Dudley’s warrant was issued in Montgomery County, Texas and, as of this writing, he is still being held in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1
  • *COMM* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • *CPF* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • *CPF* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *GOB* Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
  • *GOB* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
  • *J/N* Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1
  • *J/N* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • *J/N* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • *J/N* Publish/threat to Publish Intimate Visual Matr: 1
  • *MTR* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • *MTR* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
  • *RPR* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
  • *RPR* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
  • *VOP* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • *VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
  • Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
  • Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Driving with License Invalid: 1
  • Expired Mvis: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Failed to Give Information and Render Aid: 1
  • Impede Flow of Traffic : 1
  • Mip – Tobacco: 1
  • Misc Cpfx1: 1
  • Misc Cpfx2: 1
  • Misc Fta X 3: 1
  • Misc Fta X1: 1
  • Misc Fta X2: 1
  • Misc Fta X5: 1
  • Misc Ftax1: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc Poss of Drug Parahernalia: 1
  • Misc Us Marshal Hold: 1
  • Misc Vpta X 2: 1
  • Misc Vpta X2: 1
  • Misc Vpta X3: 1
  • Misc Vpta: 1
  • Misc Vptax1: 1
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • No Finacial Responsibility: 1
  • Online Solicitation of a Minor: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
  • Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 1
  • Poss Marij <2oz: 5
  • Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
  • Poss Marij >5lbs<=50lbs: 1
  • Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 3
  • Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Public Intoxication X2: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 7
  • Red Light Violation: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Sp Speeding: 1
  • Speeding – 10% or over 50 Mph in a 40mph Zone: 1
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Sbi: 1
  • Theft Class C: 1
  • Tobacco – Possession Under 21: 1
  • Tobacco – Possession Under21: 1
  • Unl Carrying Weapon: 2
  • Viol of Occupational Drivers License: 1
  • Walking with Traffic X2: 1

Parish, Kiel
Booking #:
436562
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 2:43 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, JEREMY
Booking #:
436561
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 2:26 am
Charges:
55999999 MIP – TOBACCO
$362.00
Uranga, Brandon
Booking #:
436560
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 1:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
NAVA, SETH
Booking #:
436559
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 12:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54040009 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC FTAX1
$1564.00
HERNANDEZ, CONSUELA
Booking #:
436558
Booking Date:
11-15-2021 – 12:28 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
WATKINS, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
436557
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
Wood, Jade
Booking #:
436556
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
26990041 *J/N*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
VASQUEZ, HUGO
Booking #:
436555
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
436554
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
37990007 *J/N*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATRMISC FTA X 3
$1506.00
BOONE, SHAYNA
Booking #:
436553
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPFX1MISC FTAX1MISC VPTAX1
$3518.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
436552
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPONMISC CPFX2
No Bond
ORTIZ-BARBER, GABRIEL
Booking #:
436551
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1500.00
SANCHEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
436550
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 7:29 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X2
$2454.00
WALKER, BRANDON
Booking #:
436549
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 10:10 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MORENO, MACY
Booking #:
436548
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CRUZ, JOSE
Booking #:
436547
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 3:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
YAMASHITA, KONA
Booking #:
436546
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARIVAY, GREGORY
Booking #:
436545
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 2:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ESCOBEDO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
436544
Booking Date:
11-14-2021 – 2:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JULIAN, JAMES
Booking #:
436542
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SMITH, JOEL
Booking #:
436541
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 IMPEDE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
$876.00
RAMIREZ BERNAL, DIEGO
Booking #:
436540
Release Date:
11-13-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
SP SPEEDING
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
436539
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2MISC FTA X2
$2590.00
GOVEA, SALVADOR
Booking #:
436538
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200GMISC POSS OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA
$662.00
OLIVAS, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
436537
Release Date:
11-13-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$500.00
LOPEZ, ZACHARY
Booking #:
436536
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 5:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GREIN, STEVEN
Booking #:
436535
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 4:10 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
436533
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 2:16 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G99999999 *GOB*GO OFF BOND ON: EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 02/11/2099999999 *GOB*GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ BONDED ON 02/11/20
$1000.00
RIOS, TONY
Booking #:
436531
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 1:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
MORTON, BOBBY
Booking #:
436532
Release Date:
11-13-2021 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
11-13-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED MVISMISC VPTA X 2
$2390.00
OWENS, KENNETH
Booking #:
436530
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
talamantes, hugo
Booking #:
436529
Release Date:
11-13-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION UNDER21
$1362.00
CORTEZ, ANACLETO
Booking #:
436528
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION UNDER 21
$1024.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
436527
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DUDLEY, BRYAN
Booking #:
436526
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
64080001 ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
No Bond
ABARCA, DAVID
Booking #:
436525
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
436524
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
No Bond
COX, CORY
Booking #:
436522
Release Date:
11-12-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
54040010 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
CARTHORNE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
436521
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE54999999 DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONEMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X3
$5546.00
FLORES, JULIAN
Booking #:
436520
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X255999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X5MISC VPTA
$7356.00
JONES, WILLIAM
Booking #:
436519
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
IBARRA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
436518
Release Date:
11-12-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
URIAS, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
436517
Release Date:
11-12-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MORRISON, TERRY
Booking #:
436516
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 *J/N*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HUERTA, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
436515
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BLACK, TYQUON
Booking #:
436514
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 11:01 am
Charges:
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
436513
Release Date:
11-12-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 9:57 am
Charges:
54040009 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040010 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
MUNOZ, JOSUE
Booking #:
436512
Release Date:
11-12-2021 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 9:55 am
Charges:
13990076 *GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
CHAPPA, LUPE
Booking #:
436511
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 9:01 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
BREFO, ERIK
Booking #:
436510
Release Date:
11-12-2021 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
11-12-2021 – 6:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00

