Weekend jail logs: November 13 – November 15, 2021 — solicitation of a minor tops charges

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Bryan Christopher Dudley, of Humple, Texas, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, November 12, 2021, on charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Dudley’s warrant was issued in Montgomery County, Texas and, as of this writing, he is still being held in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1

*COMM* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

*CPF* Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*CPF* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*GOB* Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1

*GOB* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1

*J/N* Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

*J/N* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

*J/N* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*J/N* Publish/threat to Publish Intimate Visual Matr: 1

*MTR* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

*MTR* Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

*RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1

*RPR* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

*RPR* Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2

*VOP* Driving While Intoxicated: 1

*VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1

Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Driving with License Invalid: 1

Expired Mvis: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Failed to Give Information and Render Aid: 1

Impede Flow of Traffic : 1

Mip – Tobacco: 1

Misc Cpfx1: 1

Misc Cpfx2: 1

Misc Fta X 3: 1

Misc Fta X1: 1

Misc Fta X2: 1

Misc Fta X5: 1

Misc Ftax1: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc Poss of Drug Parahernalia: 1

Misc Us Marshal Hold: 1

Misc Vpta X 2: 1

Misc Vpta X2: 1

Misc Vpta X3: 1

Misc Vpta: 1

Misc Vptax1: 1

No Drivers License: 1

No Finacial Responsibility: 1

Online Solicitation of a Minor: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 5

Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1

Poss Marij >5lbs<=50lbs: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 3

Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication X2: 1

Public Intoxication: 7

Red Light Violation: 1

Robbery: 1

Sp Speeding: 1

Speeding – 10% or over 50 Mph in a 40mph Zone: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Sbi: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Tobacco – Possession Under 21: 1

Tobacco – Possession Under21: 1

Unl Carrying Weapon: 2

Viol of Occupational Drivers License: 1

Walking with Traffic X2: 1

Parish, Kiel Booking #: 436562 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 2:43 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, JEREMY Booking #: 436561 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 2:26 am Charges: 55999999 MIP – TOBACCO $362.00 Uranga, Brandon Booking #: 436560 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 1:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 NAVA, SETH Booking #: 436559 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 12:33 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54040009 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC FTAX1 $1564.00 HERNANDEZ, CONSUELA Booking #: 436558 Booking Date: 11-15-2021 – 12:28 am Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K No Bond WATKINS, BENJAMIN Booking #: 436557 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 11:54 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond Wood, Jade Booking #: 436556 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 11:18 pm Charges: 26990041 *J/N*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 VASQUEZ, HUGO Booking #: 436555 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 11:08 pm Charges: 13990001 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH Booking #: 436554 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 9:41 pm Charges: 37990007 *J/N*PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR

MISC FTA X 3 $1506.00 BOONE, SHAYNA Booking #: 436553 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 9:04 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX1

MISC VPTAX1 $3518.00 MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 436552 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 8:34 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC CPFX2 No Bond ORTIZ-BARBER, GABRIEL Booking #: 436551 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 8:00 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1500.00 SANCHEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 436550 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 7:29 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 $2454.00 WALKER, BRANDON Booking #: 436549 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 10:10 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MORENO, MACY Booking #: 436548 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 4:22 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 CRUZ, JOSE Booking #: 436547 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 3:13 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 YAMASHITA, KONA Booking #: 436546 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 3:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GARIVAY, GREGORY Booking #: 436545 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 2:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ESCOBEDO, MICHAEL Booking #: 436544 Booking Date: 11-14-2021 – 2:42 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JULIAN, JAMES Booking #: 436542 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 10:48 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond SMITH, JOEL Booking #: 436541 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 10:02 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 IMPEDE FLOW OF TRAFFIC $876.00 RAMIREZ BERNAL, DIEGO Booking #: 436540 Release Date: 11-13-2021 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 7:17 pm Charges: SP SPEEDING No Bond FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 436539 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 4:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

MISC FTA X2 $2590.00 GOVEA, SALVADOR Booking #: 436538 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 4:18 pm Charges: 16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

MISC POSS OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA $662.00 OLIVAS, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 436537 Release Date: 11-13-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 12:09 pm Charges: 54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE $500.00 LOPEZ, ZACHARY Booking #: 436536 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 5:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GREIN, STEVEN Booking #: 436535 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 4:10 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 436533 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

99999999 *GOB*GO OFF BOND ON: EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 02/11/20

99999999 *GOB*GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ BONDED ON 02/11/20 $1000.00 RIOS, TONY Booking #: 436531 Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 1:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 MORTON, BOBBY Booking #: 436532 Release Date: 11-13-2021 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 11-13-2021 – 1:58 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED MVIS

MISC VPTA X 2 $2390.00 OWENS, KENNETH Booking #: 436530 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 10:32 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond talamantes, hugo Booking #: 436529 Release Date: 11-13-2021 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 10:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION UNDER21 $1362.00 CORTEZ, ANACLETO Booking #: 436528 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 10:09 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION UNDER 21 $1024.00 BELL, JOHN Booking #: 436527 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 9:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DUDLEY, BRYAN Booking #: 436526 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 9:14 pm Charges: 64080001 ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR No Bond ABARCA, DAVID Booking #: 436525 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 8:53 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond NAVARRO, J LYNN Booking #: 436524 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 7:43 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY No Bond COX, CORY Booking #: 436522 Release Date: 11-12-2021 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 6:28 pm Charges: 54040010 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond CARTHORNE, WILLIAM Booking #: 436521 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 6:21 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

54999999 DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION AND RENDER AID

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40MPH ZONE

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X3 $5546.00 FLORES, JULIAN Booking #: 436520 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 5:58 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X2

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X5

MISC VPTA $7356.00 JONES, WILLIAM Booking #: 436519 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 5:35 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 IBARRA, STEPHANIE Booking #: 436518 Release Date: 11-12-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 4:36 pm Charges: 54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond URIAS, ALEXANDER Booking #: 436517 Release Date: 11-12-2021 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 3:23 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MORRISON, TERRY Booking #: 436516 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 3:22 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 *J/N*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond HUERTA, CYNTHIA Booking #: 436515 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 12:59 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond BLACK, TYQUON Booking #: 436514 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 11:01 am Charges: 35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 436513 Release Date: 11-12-2021 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 9:57 am Charges: 54040009 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040010 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond MUNOZ, JOSUE Booking #: 436512 Release Date: 11-12-2021 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 9:55 am Charges: 13990076 *GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond CHAPPA, LUPE Booking #: 436511 Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 9:01 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond BREFO, ERIK Booking #: 436510 Release Date: 11-12-2021 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 11-12-2021 – 6:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

