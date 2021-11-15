Weekend jail logs: November 13 – November 15, 2021 — solicitation of a minor tops charges

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Bryan Christopher Dudley, of Humple, Texas, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, November 12, 2021, on charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor.
Dudley’s warrant was issued in Montgomery County, Texas and, as of this writing, he is still being held in Tom Green County without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1
- *COMM* Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
- *CPF* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- *CPF* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- *GOB* Assault Causes Bodily Inj: 1
- *GOB* Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1
- *J/N* Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1
- *J/N* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- *J/N* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- *J/N* Publish/threat to Publish Intimate Visual Matr: 1
- *MTR* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- *MTR* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- *MTR* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- *RPR* Criminal Trespass: 1
- *RPR* Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1
- *RPR* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- *RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2
- *VOP* Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- *VOP* Poss Marij <2oz: 1
- Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750: 1
- Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Driving W/lic Inv W/prev Conv/susp/w/o Fin Res: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Driving with License Invalid: 1
- Expired Mvis: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
- Failed to Give Information and Render Aid: 1
- Impede Flow of Traffic : 1
- Mip – Tobacco: 1
- Misc Cpfx1: 1
- Misc Cpfx2: 1
- Misc Fta X 3: 1
- Misc Fta X1: 1
- Misc Fta X2: 1
- Misc Fta X5: 1
- Misc Ftax1: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Misc Poss of Drug Parahernalia: 1
- Misc Us Marshal Hold: 1
- Misc Vpta X 2: 1
- Misc Vpta X2: 1
- Misc Vpta X3: 1
- Misc Vpta: 1
- Misc Vptax1: 1
- No Drivers License: 1
- No Finacial Responsibility: 1
- Online Solicitation of a Minor: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B >=4g<200g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 1g<4g: 1
- Poss Cs Pg 2 >= 4g<400g: 1
- Poss Marij <2oz: 5
- Poss Marij >2oz<=4oz: 1
- Poss Marij >5lbs<=50lbs: 1
- Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 3
- Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Public Intoxication X2: 1
- Public Intoxication: 7
- Red Light Violation: 1
- Robbery: 1
- Sp Speeding: 1
- Speeding – 10% or over 50 Mph in a 40mph Zone: 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Sbi: 1
- Theft Class C: 1
- Tobacco – Possession Under 21: 1
- Tobacco – Possession Under21: 1
- Unl Carrying Weapon: 2
- Viol of Occupational Drivers License: 1
- Walking with Traffic X2: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
