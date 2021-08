Weekend jail logs: July 31 – August 2, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Matthew McVey was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Saturday, July 31, 2021 for a warrant issued in Tom Green County. McVey is charged with Continuous Violence Against Family with a bond of $50,000. As of this writing, McVey is still being held in the Tom Green County Jail.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 2

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 5

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 5

Possession: 10

Theft: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Sex Offender’s Duty to Register: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Forgery Financial Instrument: 2

Criminal Trespass: 4

Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Wrong License Plate on Vehicle: 1

Driving with License Invalid: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

Misc CPF: 6

Misc FTA: 3

FTA Failure to Appear: 2

DAUGHERTY, WESLEY

Booking #:

434823

Booking Date:

08-02-2021 – 1:42 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

MCGLOTHLIN, JIMMY

Booking #:

434822

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

$15000.00

JONES, WALTER

Booking #:

434821

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 4:49 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$50500.00

BARRERA, DANIEL

Booking #:

434819

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 5:22 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

TEAGUE, DUSTIN

Booking #:

434818

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 4:42 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

ACUNA, JOSE

Booking #:

434817

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 4:09 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

TREVINO, JACQUELINE

Booking #:

434816

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 4:04 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTAX2

$1548.00

MCALLISTER, TROY

Booking #:

434815

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 3:34 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

JONES, TEVYAN

Booking #:

434814

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 2:39 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GUILLERMO, GARIBO

Booking #:

434813

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 1:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

WOODHEAD, LIBBY

Booking #:

434812

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 12:17 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ZUNIGA, ELIJAH

Booking #:

434811

Booking Date:

08-01-2021 – 12:16 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

EARNEST, DELESLIN

Booking #:

434810

Release Date:

08-01-2021 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 11:14 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

KENNEDY, JOSEPH

Booking #:

434809

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 10:06 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR**POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ACOSTA, ASHLEY

Booking #:

434808

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 9:09 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X12

No Bond

LUJAN, JASON

Booking #:

434807

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 3:16 pm

Charges:

13150005 GOBAGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

BAKER, MINDY

Booking #:

434806

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 1:11 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

MCVEY, MATTHEW

Booking #:

434805

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 5:06 am

Charges:

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

No Bond

SCHROYAR, JARED

Booking #:

434804

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 4:01 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

STONE-RAINEY, MAGDALEN

Booking #:

434803

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 3:25 am

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$2000.00

ROMAN, RYAN

Booking #:

434802

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 3:24 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434801

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 2:38 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

HUTCHISON, MOLLY

Booking #:

434800

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 2:38 am

Charges:

35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, RAYMOND

Booking #:

434799

Booking Date:

07-31-2021 – 12:41 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RAMOS, JULIANNA

Booking #:

434798

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 9:51 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA

MISC FTAX3

$2530.00

ARISPE, PORFIRIO

Booking #:

434797

Release Date:

07-30-2021 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 8:29 pm

Charges:

54999999 LICENSE PLATE-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

$332.00

BURNEY, JOSHUA

Booking #:

434796

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 8:14 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

KIMBLE, BRANDON

Booking #:

434795

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 7:22 pm

Charges:

48990015 RPRFAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

No Bond

HARBOUR, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434794

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 7:15 pm

Charges:

36990007 GJISEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

No Bond

MENDEZ, OSCAR

Booking #:

434792

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 6:45 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

434793

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 6:43 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC CPF X5

No Bond

GOFF, ZACKERY

Booking #:

434791

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 5:30 pm

Charges:

12990002 AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

ROGERS, DOUGLAS

Booking #:

434790

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 4:56 pm

Charges:

25890001 MTR FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832555J4

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1933292J4

$1200.00

ACOSTA, EMANUEL

Booking #:

434789

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 2:50 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Lawson, Ashley

Booking #:

434788

Release Date:

07-30-2021 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 1:49 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

KING, DUSTIN

Booking #:

434787

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 11:04 am

Charges:

35990014 VOP POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

AGUILLON, DELFINO

Booking #:

434786

Release Date:

07-30-2021 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 9:59 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ESCAMILLA, COURTNEY

Booking #:

434785

Booking Date:

07-30-2021 – 9:42 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond