Weekend jail logs: July 26, 2021 — Aggravated assault among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Elvira Reyes, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Saturday, July 24, 2021 for warrants issued in Taylor County. She is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault that Causes Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Driving while Intoxicated: 2nd Offense.
As of this writing Reyes is being held at the Tom Green County Jail with a total bond of $210,000 — $100,000 each for the charges of Aggravated Assault and $10,000 for Driving while Intoxicated.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Driving while Intoxicated: 7
- Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Theft of Property: 2
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 3
- Possession: 8
- Fraud Destroy Conceal Removal Concealment Writing: 1
- Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info
- Failure to Stop and Leave Information – Unattended/Parked Vehicle: 1
- Reckless Driving: 2
- Stop Sign: 1
- Registration Expired: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- DWLI: 2
- No Driver License: 1
- FTA Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
- Misc CPF: 5
- Misc VPTA: 3
- Misc FTA: 1
SWAIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
434732
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 4:56 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
434731
Booking Date:
07-26-2021 – 1:41 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LARIOS-VARGAS, KARIM
Booking #:
434730
Release Date:
07-26-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$2500.00
BURNS, RANDALL
Booking #:
434729
Release Date:
07-26-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
SALAZAR, RODRIGO
Booking #:
434728
Release Date:
07-26-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GROTHE, TYLER
Booking #:
434727
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
MURCIA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
434726
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOBTHEFT PROP >= $100<$750 35990014 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
$420.00
TORRES, LEROY
Booking #:
434725
Release Date:
07-25-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
23990008 GOBTHEFT OF FIREARM
35990003 GOBMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
SHANNON, BRANDON
Booking #:
434724
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 5:32 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54999999 DWLI
$1690.00
CARRILLO, AUDREY
Booking #:
434723
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 5:13 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOBSIBILITY
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X 2
$2994.00
YOUNG, SHAWN
Booking #:
434722
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 4:51 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
URANGA, JASON
Booking #:
434721
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 4:08 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HAMPTON, DAVID
Booking #:
434720
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 2:20 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X1
$1282.00
GALVAN, RUBEN
Booking #:
434719
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 1:06 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA x 1
$1192.00
BLANTON, JUSTIN
Booking #:
434718
Booking Date:
07-25-2021 – 12:35 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
FOX, DEVON
Booking #:
434717
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA x 1
$1632.00
REYES, ELVIRA
Booking #:
434716
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$210000.00
VALENZUELA, RICHARD
Booking #:
434715
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
23990196 GJITHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
434714
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X4
$444.00
BILBREY, RANDALL
Booking #:
434713
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 11:48 am
Charges:
54010010 FTA ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
$10000.00
WALKER, SHANNETTE
Booking #:
434712
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PEREZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
434711
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ASEBEDO, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
434710
Booking Date:
07-24-2021 – 2:30 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – UNATTENDED /PARKED VEHCILE
$1668.00
DANIEL, CHELSEA
Booking #:
434709
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SHOEMAKER, WALTER
Booking #:
434708
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ROYS, KANDICE
Booking #:
434707
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ALBARADO, PATRICK
Booking #:
434706
Release Date:
07-23-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
54999999 REGISTRATION -EXPIRED
$332.00
CAMPBELL, BRADEY
Booking #:
434705
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BANKS, CIERRA
Booking #:
434704
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
COBB, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434703
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$500.00
WOODS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
434702
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CHAPARRO, LEVI
Booking #:
434701
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
54040010 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
ZUNIGA, VANESSA
Booking #:
434700
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
22990002 COMM BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
CERVANTES, MONICA
Booking #:
434699
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
48010006 VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
ESCAMILLA, FELIPE
Booking #:
434698
Booking Date:
07-23-2021 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
13990075 COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
