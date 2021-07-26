Weekend jail logs: July 26, 2021 — Aggravated assault among top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Elvira Reyes, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Saturday, July 24, 2021 for warrants issued in Taylor County. She is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault that Causes Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Driving while Intoxicated: 2nd Offense. As of this writing Reyes is being held at the Tom Green County Jail with a total bond of $210,000 — $100,000 each for the charges of Aggravated Assault and $10,000 for Driving while Intoxicated.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 7

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Theft of Property: 2

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance: 3

Possession: 8

Fraud Destroy Conceal Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info

Failure to Stop and Leave Information – Unattended/Parked Vehicle: 1

Reckless Driving: 2

Stop Sign: 1

Registration Expired: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

DWLI: 2

No Driver License: 1

FTA Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Misc CPF: 5

Misc VPTA: 3

Misc FTA: 1

SWAIN, ROBERT

Booking #:

434732

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 4:56 am

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

434731

Booking Date:

07-26-2021 – 1:41 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

LARIOS-VARGAS, KARIM

Booking #:

434730

Release Date:

07-26-2021 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$2500.00

BURNS, RANDALL

Booking #:

434729

Release Date:

07-26-2021 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 9:15 pm

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

SALAZAR, RODRIGO

Booking #:

434728

Release Date:

07-26-2021 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 8:57 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GROTHE, TYLER

Booking #:

434727

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 5:00 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

MURCIA, MIGUEL

Booking #:

434726

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 4:54 pm

Charges:

23990191 GOBTHEFT PROP >= $100<$750 35990014 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

$420.00

TORRES, LEROY

Booking #:

434725

Release Date:

07-25-2021 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 2:40 pm

Charges:

23990008 GOBTHEFT OF FIREARM

35990003 GOBMAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

SHANNON, BRANDON

Booking #:

434724

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 5:32 am

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

54999999 DWLI

$1690.00

CARRILLO, AUDREY

Booking #:

434723

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 5:13 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOBSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X 2

$2994.00

YOUNG, SHAWN

Booking #:

434722

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 4:51 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

URANGA, JASON

Booking #:

434721

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 4:08 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

HAMPTON, DAVID

Booking #:

434720

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 2:20 am

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X1

$1282.00

GALVAN, RUBEN

Booking #:

434719

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 1:06 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA x 1

$1192.00

BLANTON, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434718

Booking Date:

07-25-2021 – 12:35 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

FOX, DEVON

Booking #:

434717

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 8:47 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 4

MISC VPTA x 1

$1632.00

REYES, ELVIRA

Booking #:

434716

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 7:52 pm

Charges:

13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$210000.00

VALENZUELA, RICHARD

Booking #:

434715

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 7:33 pm

Charges:

23990196 GJITHEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

WATSON, KAYLA

Booking #:

434714

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 2:10 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC CPF X4

$444.00

BILBREY, RANDALL

Booking #:

434713

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 11:48 am

Charges:

54010010 FTA ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

$10000.00

WALKER, SHANNETTE

Booking #:

434712

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 3:45 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

PEREZ, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

434711

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 3:22 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

ASEBEDO, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

434710

Booking Date:

07-24-2021 – 2:30 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – UNATTENDED /PARKED VEHCILE

$1668.00

DANIEL, CHELSEA

Booking #:

434709

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 11:30 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SHOEMAKER, WALTER

Booking #:

434708

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 10:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ROYS, KANDICE

Booking #:

434707

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ALBARADO, PATRICK

Booking #:

434706

Release Date:

07-23-2021 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 9:45 pm

Charges:

54999999 REGISTRATION -EXPIRED

$332.00

CAMPBELL, BRADEY

Booking #:

434705

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

BANKS, CIERRA

Booking #:

434704

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 9:12 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

COBB, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434703

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 6:42 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$500.00

WOODS, JUSTIN

Booking #:

434702

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 4:00 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMMPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CHAPARRO, LEVI

Booking #:

434701

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 3:26 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

ZUNIGA, VANESSA

Booking #:

434700

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 3:24 pm

Charges:

22990002 COMM BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

CERVANTES, MONICA

Booking #:

434699

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 2:04 pm

Charges:

48010006 VOP*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

ESCAMILLA, FELIPE

Booking #:

434698

Booking Date:

07-23-2021 – 12:20 pm

Charges:

13990075 COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

