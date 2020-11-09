Weekend Jail Logs: Harboring Runaway Child; Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large among charges

Jail Logs

Jail Logs: November 7-9, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 9
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against The Family: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Previous Conviction: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
  • Harboring Runaway Child: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 3
  • Viol Bond/Protective Order Assault/Stalk IAT: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Disorderly Conduct – Affray: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental: 3
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 2
 
REYNOLDS, JACOBI
Booking #:
430697
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 5:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
FLORES, BRANDON
Booking #:
430696
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 4:19 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
PRIETO, ELIJAH
Booking #:
430695
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 3:24 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CAMPOS, ALBERT
Booking #:
430694
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 3:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Torres, Abigail
Booking #:
430693
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
GOMEZ, VALDOMERO
Booking #:
430692
Release Date:
11-07-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$1500.00
DOVENSPIKE, ZAKARI
Booking #:
430691
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 1:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 3
$6156.00
REYES, KRISTEN
Booking #:
430690
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 12:36 am
Charges:
35990003 COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GILL, REGINA
Booking #:
430689
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, PRISCILLA
Booking #:
430688
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO
Booking #:
430687
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
430686
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HAWKINS, COLBY
Booking #:
430685
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
52030024 *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$15000.00
BRYANT, ROSY
Booking #:
430684
Release Date:
11-06-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
ELVENA, ALLEN
Booking #:
430683
Release Date:
11-07-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS 10% OR OVER 55 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
$4388.00
POTTAGE, BRANDON
Booking #:
430682
Release Date:
11-06-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
RIOS, JADEN
Booking #:
430681
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 5
$1524.00
TALAVERA, JANIE
Booking #:
430680
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SCOTT, COREY
Booking #:
430679
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR
No Bond
ALVAREZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
430677
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
70990045 VOP*HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
No Bond
HOLGUIN, JOE
Booking #:
430678
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
24110003 RPR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
TANGUMA, VERONICA
Booking #:
430676
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 1:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
99999999 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 <28G
99999999 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
99999999 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 2
MISC USM HOLD
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$1870.00
YOUNG, VENETIA
Booking #:
430674
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 10:15 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
AMOS, KENNETH
Booking #:
430673
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 8:49 am
Charges:
50160005 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT
No Bond
ESTRADA, DARYK
Booking #:
430672
Release Date:
11-06-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-06-2020 – 8:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
JOQUIN-RIVERA, JUAN
Booking #:
430720
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 4:54 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
DENNIS, BLAIZE
Booking #:
430719
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 4:12 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
WAGNER, WESLEY
Booking #:
430717
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 3:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
SOCKWELL, COLE
Booking #:
430716
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 2:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HUFFMAN, ANCIREA
Booking #:
430715
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
DODSON, MARY
Booking #:
430714
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 2:06 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, DAIJA
Booking #:
430713
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-AFFRAY
$462.00
LOPEZ, ROYLEE
Booking #:
430712
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 12:07 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
GUERRERO, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
430711
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
ARMENDAREZ, ALEXIS
Booking #:
430710
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
TORRES, MARTIN
Booking #:
430709
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARZA, EMILIO
Booking #:
430708
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
$1114.00
ADAMS, CORY
Booking #:
430707
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
26990178 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
SMOCK, DUSTIN
Booking #:
430706
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
BRADLEY, CHRISTIN
Booking #:
430705
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
URIBE, JUAN
Booking #:
430704
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$2000.00
CRIBB, MELVIN
Booking #:
430703
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
Harbour, Destiney
Booking #:
430702
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
MCCAMBRY, LONNIE
Booking #:
430701
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 1:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
MATA, ALISER
Booking #:
430699
Release Date:
11-07-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GUNSET, GRANT
Booking #:
430700
Booking Date:
11-07-2020 – 11:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
BASKIN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
430727
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 4:06 am
Charges:
MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FAIL TO SPAY/NEUTER X3
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X3
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X3
$4870.00
BORNHORST, AMI
Booking #:
430726
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 3:45 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ADAMS, TY
Booking #:
430725
Release Date:
11-09-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
11-09-2020 – 2:34 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE
$884.00
SALAZAR, CODY
Booking #:
430724
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 12:15 pm
Charges:
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$220.00
MORENO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
430723
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 10:31 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
KISER, PATRICK
Booking #:
430722
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 9:11 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
WILLIAMS, LAUREN
Booking #:
430721
Release Date:
11-08-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-08-2020 – 7:40 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

