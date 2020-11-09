Weekend Jail Logs: Harboring Runaway Child; Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 9
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Continuous Violence Against The Family: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Previous Conviction: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Online Solicit of a Minor: 1
- Harboring Runaway Child: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 3
- Viol Bond/Protective Order Assault/Stalk IAT: 1
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Disorderly Conduct – Affray: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental: 3
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 3
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2
54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS 10% OR OVER 55 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 5
54999999 DWLI
99999999 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 <28G
99999999 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
99999999 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 2
MISC USM HOLD
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO SPAY/NEUTER X3
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X3
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X3
54999999 NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
