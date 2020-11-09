Weekend Jail Logs: Harboring Runaway Child; Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 9

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Criminal Mischief: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Continuous Violence Against The Family: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Previous Conviction: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Misc CPF: 2

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Online Solicit of a Minor: 1

Harboring Runaway Child: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 3

Viol Bond/Protective Order Assault/Stalk IAT: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Disorderly Conduct – Affray: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental: 3

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Theft of Firearm: 2

REYNOLDS, JACOBI Booking #: 430697 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 5:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 1 $1000.00 FLORES, BRANDON Booking #: 430696 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 4:19 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 PRIETO, ELIJAH Booking #: 430695 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 3:24 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 CAMPOS, ALBERT Booking #: 430694 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 3:10 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 Torres, Abigail Booking #: 430693 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 No Bond GOMEZ, VALDOMERO Booking #: 430692 Release Date: 11-07-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 1:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR $1500.00 DOVENSPIKE, ZAKARI Booking #: 430691 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 1:07 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA X 3 $6156.00 REYES, KRISTEN Booking #: 430690 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 12:36 am Charges: 35990003 COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond GILL, REGINA Booking #: 430689 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 11:49 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond HERNANDEZ, PRISCILLA Booking #: 430688 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 10:45 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO Booking #: 430687 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 10:45 pm Charges: 48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 430686 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 9:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HAWKINS, COLBY Booking #: 430685 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: 52030024 *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $15000.00 BRYANT, ROSY Booking #: 430684 Release Date: 11-06-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 8:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond ELVENA, ALLEN Booking #: 430683 Release Date: 11-07-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2

54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/ WORKERS 10% OR OVER 55 MPH IN A 45 MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 3 $4388.00 POTTAGE, BRANDON Booking #: 430682 Release Date: 11-06-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 8:10 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER $500.00 RIOS, JADEN Booking #: 430681 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 6:22 pm Charges: 22990001 *GJI* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 5 $1524.00 TALAVERA, JANIE Booking #: 430680 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 5:06 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SCOTT, COREY Booking #: 430679 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 4:58 pm Charges: 64080001 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR No Bond ALVAREZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 430677 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 3:25 pm Charges: 70990045 VOP*HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD No Bond HOLGUIN, JOE Booking #: 430678 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 3:11 pm Charges: 24110003 RPR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond TANGUMA, VERONICA Booking #: 430676 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 1:44 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI

99999999 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 <28G

99999999 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

99999999 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X 2

MISC USM HOLD

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR $1870.00 YOUNG, VENETIA Booking #: 430674 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 10:15 am Charges: 54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond AMOS, KENNETH Booking #: 430673 Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 8:49 am Charges: 50160005 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT No Bond ESTRADA, DARYK Booking #: 430672 Release Date: 11-06-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 11-06-2020 – 8:11 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JOQUIN-RIVERA, JUAN Booking #: 430720 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 4:54 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond DENNIS, BLAIZE Booking #: 430719 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 4:12 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 WAGNER, WESLEY Booking #: 430717 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 3:13 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 SOCKWELL, COLE Booking #: 430716 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 2:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HUFFMAN, ANCIREA Booking #: 430715 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 2:09 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond DODSON, MARY Booking #: 430714 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 2:06 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARCIA, DAIJA Booking #: 430713 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 12:52 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-AFFRAY $462.00 LOPEZ, ROYLEE Booking #: 430712 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 12:07 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond GUERRERO, JEREMIAH Booking #: 430711 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 11:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond ARMENDAREZ, ALEXIS Booking #: 430710 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond TORRES, MARTIN Booking #: 430709 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 10:01 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GARZA, EMILIO Booking #: 430708 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 1 $1114.00 ADAMS, CORY Booking #: 430707 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 9:19 pm Charges: 26990178 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond SMOCK, DUSTIN Booking #: 430706 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL No Bond BRADLEY, CHRISTIN Booking #: 430705 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 7:44 pm Charges: 13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL No Bond URIBE, JUAN Booking #: 430704 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 7:33 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $2000.00 CRIBB, MELVIN Booking #: 430703 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 6:36 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 Harbour, Destiney Booking #: 430702 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 5:31 pm Charges: 13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL No Bond MCCAMBRY, LONNIE Booking #: 430701 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 1:24 pm Charges: 35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X 4 No Bond MATA, ALISER Booking #: 430699 Release Date: 11-07-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 12:10 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GUNSET, GRANT Booking #: 430700 Booking Date: 11-07-2020 – 11:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BASKIN, WILLIAM Booking #: 430727 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 4:06 am Charges: MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC FAIL TO SPAY/NEUTER X3

MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP X3

MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE X3 $4870.00 BORNHORST, AMI Booking #: 430726 Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 3:45 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ADAMS, TY Booking #: 430725 Release Date: 11-09-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 11-09-2020 – 2:34 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 NO HEADLIGHT ON BICYCLE $884.00 SALAZAR, CODY Booking #: 430724 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 12:15 pm Charges: MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $220.00 MORENO, GABRIEL Booking #: 430723 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 10:31 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 KISER, PATRICK Booking #: 430722 Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 9:11 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond WILLIAMS, LAUREN Booking #: 430721 Release Date: 11-08-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-08-2020 – 7:40 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

