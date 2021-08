Weekend jail logs: August 7 – August 9, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Christian Cardenas was booked into the Tom Green County jail on Sunday, August 8, 2021 on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence with a bond of $2,500 and Unlawful Restraint with a bond of $500. Cardenas was released on August 8 on a surety bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

Driving while Intoxicated: 9

Public Intoxication: 5

Burglary of a Building: 15

Burglary of a Habitation: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Fail to Identify Figuive from Justice: 1

Possession: 21

Misc CPF: 3

Misc FTA: 3

Misc VPTA:

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Misc Violation of Promise to Appear: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

CPF Failure to Appear: 3

CPF Issuance of a Bad Check: 2

Criminal Trespass: 6

Assault Class C: 1

Failure to Stop & Leave Information Moving Vehicle: 1

Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

No Driver’s License: 3

Driving with License Invalid with Previous conv/susp/w/o fin res: 1

No Insurance/Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Robbery: 1

Speeding 15 – 24 Over Posted Speed Zone: 1

Open Container: 1

Failure to Stop & Leave Information: 1

Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention: 1

Failure to Stop & Leave Information Fixed Object: 1

Criminal Mischeif: 1

Failure to Stop – Stop Sign: 1

YATES, KEVON

Booking #:

434937

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 4:51 am

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

SALAZAR, MARIA

Booking #:

434936

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 4:35 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

DUARTE, TONNY

Booking #:

434935

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 2:01 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

VALLEJO, EMILIO

Booking #:

434934

Booking Date:

08-09-2021 – 2:00 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SALDIVAR, APRIL

Booking #:

434933

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 10:49 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, DANNY

Booking #:

434932

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 10:23 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

RIOJAS, ADAM

Booking #:

434930

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CARDOZA, SEVEION

Booking #:

434931

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 10:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SMITH, MYRTLE

Booking #:

434929

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 9:10 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1162.00

BARAJAS, ABEL

Booking #:

434928

Release Date:

08-08-2021 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 8:31 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

SANDERS, PAUL

Booking #:

434927

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 6:00 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

SCHMIDT, ROBERT

Booking #:

434926

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 4:06 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BARKER, DANIEL

Booking #:

434925

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 3:42 pm

Charges:

22990001 J/NBURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990002 J/NBURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

CARDENAS, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

434924

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 4:57 am

Charges:

10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$500.00

Massey, Caitlyn

Booking #:

434923

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 2:27 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

DWYER, JAMES

Booking #:

434922

Booking Date:

08-08-2021 – 12:08 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X1

$440.00

GARCIA, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434921

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 10:51 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA

$2608.00

HEIDE, JOHN

Booking #:

434920

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 10:40 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

Stockman, Daniel

Booking #:

434919

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 8:16 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$512.00

MCAFEE, BRYAN

Booking #:

434918

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 8:07 pm

Charges:

13990031 FTA ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$5000.00

ENGLERT, CURTIS

Booking #:

434917

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 7:30 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RIGGS, EDMOND

Booking #:

434916

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 6:09 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HOY, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434915

Release Date:

08-07-2021 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 4:30 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CALDWELL, JACOB

Booking #:

434914

Release Date:

08-07-2021 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 4:22 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO STOP & LEAVE INFORMATION MOVING VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO INSURANCE/FAILURE TO PROVE RESPONIBLITY

$1706.00

MAGALLANES, GUADALUPE

Booking #:

434913

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 3:43 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$462.00

RAMIREZ, ROLAND

Booking #:

434912

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 12:48 pm

Charges:

12990001 GJI ROBBERY

No Bond

ENGLE, CHRISTI

Booking #:

434910

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 2:57 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

BROWN, THOMAS

Booking #:

434911

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 2:57 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CAMRON, ROBERT

Booking #:

434909

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 2:41 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 39 M,PH INA 20 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA x 1

MISC VPTA X 3

$4236.00

KNIGHT, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

434908

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 1:50 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MATLOCK, JERRELL

Booking #:

434907

Release Date:

08-07-2021 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 1:20 am

Charges:

MISC VPTA

$712.40

ESQUIVEL, JULIAN

Booking #:

434906

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 1:12 am

Charges:

23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

No Bond

URRABAZO, ADAM

Booking #:

434905

Booking Date:

08-07-2021 – 12:31 am

Charges:

41999999 OPEN CONTAINER

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC CPF X 7

$3342.00

WISEMAN, DAVID

Booking #:

434904

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 10:34 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

RAMIREZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434903

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 10:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$1500.00

ELLINGBURG, ANNETTE

Booking #:

434902

Release Date:

08-07-2021 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 9:35 pm

Charges:

54999999 FTSLI- FIXED OBJECT

$768.00

GARCIA, JIMMY

Booking #:

434901

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 9:23 pm

Charges:

32.41 CPF ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

32.41 CPFISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

FTA *CPF& FAILURE TO APPEAR

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR

FTA CPFFAILURE TO APPEAR

$2358.20

PRINE, LEVI

Booking #:

434900

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 9:13 pm

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

$500.00

DELHAGEN, SHAWNAY

Booking #:

434899

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 8:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

BEEVERS, FRANK

Booking #:

434898

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$462.00

TANGUMA, MANUEL

Booking #:

434897

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 7:02 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPRCRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

GALVAN, JULIO

Booking #:

434896

Release Date:

08-06-2021 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 6:19 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FTS-DESIGNATED POINT – STOP SIGN

$7920.00

COOK, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434895

Release Date:

08-06-2021 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 5:30 pm

Charges:

35620008 VOPPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PETERSEN, WENDY

Booking #:

434894

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 4:22 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HARRIS, BRITTANI

Booking #:

434892

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 3:05 pm

Charges:

35990020 COMMPOSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

No Bond

TORRES, GILBERT

Booking #:

434893

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 2:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BITNER, DYLLON

Booking #:

434891

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 2:44 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$10000.00

HARTMAN, BRYAN

Booking #:

434890

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 2:09 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

MARES, MONICA

Booking #:

434889

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 1:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPRPOSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA X6

MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

$2898.00

GONZALES, ERIC

Booking #:

434888

Booking Date:

08-06-2021 – 9:34 am

Charges:

54040010 COMMDRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

