Weekend Jail Logs: 3 earn 5-figure bonds; police say DWI BAC >=.15, t-shirt says “I’m Not DrUnk”

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

The highest bonds were handed down for assault causing bodily injury to a family member impeding breath or circulation, $30,500; possession of controlled substance, possession/delivery drug paraphernalia, $25,420; and assault causing bodily injury, family violence, $20,000.

The most ironic mug shot goes to the male wearing the t-shirt “I’m Not DrUnk,” charged with Driving while Intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault – By Contact – 1

Assault – Family Violence – 7

Burglary of Habitat with intent to commit other Felony – 1

Burglary – Vehicle – 1

Contempt of Court – 1

Criminal Trespass — 4

Defective Tail Lights – 1

Driver’s License/ID False – 1

Driving While License Invalid – 1

DWI – 6

Evading Arrest/Detention – 1

Failure to Appear – 3

Fraud – 1

Impeding Traffic – 1

Injury to a Child or Elderly/Disabled-Criminal Negligence – 1

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1

Misc – 30

No proof Financial Responsibility – 1

Parole Violation – 2

Possession – 15

Public Intoxication – 2

Racing on Highway – 1

Resisting Arrest/Detention – 2

Speeding – 1

Theft – 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correctional Facility – 1

Walking with Traffic – 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

