Weekend Jail Logs: 3 earn 5-figure bonds; police say DWI BAC >=.15, t-shirt says “I’m Not DrUnk”

Over the past 72 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

The highest bonds were handed down for assault causing bodily injury to a family member impeding breath or circulation, $30,500; possession of controlled substance, possession/delivery drug paraphernalia, $25,420; and assault causing bodily injury, family violence, $20,000.

The most ironic mug shot goes to the male wearing the t-shirt “I’m Not DrUnk,” charged with Driving while Intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault – By Contact – 1
  • Assault – Family Violence – 7
  • Burglary of Habitat with intent to commit other Felony – 1
  • Burglary – Vehicle – 1
  • Contempt of Court – 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 4
  • Defective Tail Lights – 1
  • Driver’s License/ID False – 1
  • Driving While License Invalid – 1
  • DWI – 6
  • Evading Arrest/Detention – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 3
  • Fraud – 1
  • Impeding Traffic – 1
  • Injury to a Child or Elderly/Disabled-Criminal Negligence – 1
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance – 1
  • Misc – 30
  • No proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Parole Violation – 2
  • Possession – 15
  • Public Intoxication – 2
  • Racing on Highway – 1
  • Resisting Arrest/Detention – 2
  • Speeding – 1
  • Theft – 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correctional Facility – 1
  • Walking with Traffic – 1

PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
433558
Booking Date:
05-10-2021 – 12:37 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
KAMAKANI, MYCARSIA
Booking #:
433557
Release Date:
05-10-2021 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
13990045 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
Carty, Bill
Booking #:
433556
Release Date:
05-10-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
MATHES, ROBERT
Booking #:
433555
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT -FV CLASS C
$512.00
FRYAR, KELLY
Booking #:
433553
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 M/O* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CHAPA, ERIC
Booking #:
433554
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WHITLEY, TRAVIS
Booking #:
433552
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$20000.00
CASTILLO, TAMMY
Booking #:
433551
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$25420.00
ZAMORA, JAYSON
Booking #:
433550
Release Date:
05-09-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
STEPHENS, BRANDON
Booking #:
433549
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY – SUB
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
$1833.20
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
433548
Release Date:
05-09-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CORTEZ, ANACLETO
Booking #:
433547
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYNA, COLE
Booking #:
433546
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 4:33 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
ROBLES, JAVIER
Booking #:
433545
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 3:39 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$3000.00
MINJAREZ, FAVIAN
Booking #:
433544
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 3:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Ybarra, Adrian
Booking #:
433543
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 2:08 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
433542
Booking Date:
05-09-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1264.00
ARP, ERIC
Booking #:
433541
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
OSEGUERA, DEVIN
Booking #:
433540
Release Date:
05-08-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
433539
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
$1502.00
GAUER, MONICA
Booking #:
433538
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
433537
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
WHITTINGTON, JOHNATHON
Booking #:
433536
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 10:31 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1142.00
WRIGHT, HEATHER
Booking #:
433535
Release Date:
05-08-2021 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 10:26 am
Charges:
22990004 J/N*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
OROSCO, RAQUEL
Booking #:
433534
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 4:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LUJAN, DESIRAE
Booking #:
433533
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 3:26 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
AGUERO, ALBERT
Booking #:
433532
Booking Date:
05-08-2021 – 3:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SENTENA, JENNIFER
Booking #:
433531
Release Date:
05-08-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER
MISC CPFX3
$1798.00
DUNN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433530
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
LUJAN, DAVID
Booking #:
433529
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$30500.00
CARTER, JOHN
Booking #:
433528
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433527
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
$414.00
HERRERA, JUAN
Booking #:
433526
Release Date:
05-07-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
No Bond
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433525
Release Date:
05-07-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X3
$2644.00
LOPEZ, ALAN
Booking #:
433524
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DOAN, BRADLEY
Booking #:
433523
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
CUELLAR, JANET
Booking #:
433522
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 11:24 am
Charges:
26040042 *MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
KNIGHT, WILLIAM
Booking #:
433521
Booking Date:
05-07-2021 – 11:17 am
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26070223 *RPR*DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
