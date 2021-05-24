Weekend Jail Logs: 41 people charged; assaults, evading arrests top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon – 1
- Assault – Public Servant – 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 2
- Assault on Family/Household Member with previous conviction – 1
- Bench Warrant – 2
- Criminal Mischief – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 2
- Cutting Across Private Property – 1
- DWI – 6
- Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft – 4
- Failure to Appear – 8
- Misc. – 15
- No Driver’s License – 1
- No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
- Open Container in Vehicle – 1
- Parole Violation – 2
- Possession – 14
- Public Intoxication – 5
- Stop Sign – 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intention to Impair – 1
- Theft Class C – 1
- Tobacco, Under 21 – 1
- US Marshal Hold – 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order 2 or more times in 12 months – 1
- Violation of Occupational Driver’s License – 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC BENCH WARRANT
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
41999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X1
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
54999999 CUTTING ACROSS PRIVATE PROPERTY
MISC CPF X 1
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597