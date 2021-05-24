Weekend Jail Logs: 41 people charged; assaults, evading arrests top charges

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon – 1
  • Assault – Public Servant – 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence – 2
  • Assault on Family/Household Member with previous conviction – 1
  • Bench Warrant – 2
  • Criminal Mischief – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 2
  • Cutting Across Private Property – 1
  • DWI – 6
  • Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle or Watercraft – 4
  • Failure to Appear – 8
  • Misc. – 15
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Open Container in Vehicle – 1
  • Parole Violation – 2
  • Possession – 14
  • Public Intoxication – 5
  • Stop Sign – 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intention to Impair – 1
  • Theft Class C – 1
  • Tobacco, Under 21 – 1
  • US Marshal Hold – 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order 2 or more times in 12 months – 1
  • Violation of Occupational Driver’s License – 1

SPARKS, TERRIE
Booking #:
433750
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 3:45 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DELRIO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
433749
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 3:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
STOUT, CAROLINE
Booking #:
433748
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DIAZ, LUCAS
Booking #:
433747
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
DURST, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433746
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 2:12 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
433745
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 1:31 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BERNAL, BENNY
Booking #:
433744
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 12:15 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RASBERRY, ORION
Booking #:
433743
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
GONZALEZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
433742
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
ROSE, TASHA
Booking #:
433741
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
FUQUA, JONATHON
Booking #:
433740
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
MORRISON, GAVIN
Booking #:
433739
Release Date:
05-21-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 TOBACCO – POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X2
$2010.00
PUZEY, NATHAN
Booking #:
433738
Release Date:
05-21-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
VALVERDE, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
433737
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433736
Release Date:
05-21-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
433735
Booking Date:
05-21-2021 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
MOORE, DEYONTE
Booking #:
433769
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 4:52 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RAMOS, LOUIS
Booking #:
433768
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 4:36 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA X 2
$2647.20
MEJIA, CARLOS
Booking #:
433767
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 4:24 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
WATSON, KAYLA
Booking #:
433766
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 3:03 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$502.00
HERNANDEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
433765
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
COLE, ASIYAH
Booking #:
433764
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 2:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SALDANA, JOE
Booking #:
433763
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 2:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GEARY, JAMES
Booking #:
433762
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 1:21 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X1
$1148.00
SOLIS, SIMON
Booking #:
433761
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 12:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIVERA, ELISEO
Booking #:
433760
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 12:33 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GLORIA, DANIEL
Booking #:
433759
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
$2766.20
GARCIA, MONICA
Booking #:
433758
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
IBARRA, VERONICA
Booking #:
433757
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PINEDA, JUAN
Booking #:
433756
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 CUTTING ACROSS PRIVATE PROPERTY
$394.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
433755
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
FUENTES, NEVAEH
Booking #:
433754
Release Date:
05-22-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 11:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WOODS, AARON
Booking #:
433753
Release Date:
05-22-2021 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 9:59 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
BEJIL, GREGORY
Booking #:
433752
Release Date:
05-22-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 8:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
SALAZAR, EMA
Booking #:
433751
Release Date:
05-22-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-22-2021 – 6:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TORRES, ISABEL
Booking #:
433776
Booking Date:
05-24-2021 – 5:36 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
433775
Release Date:
05-24-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BENITEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
433774
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
CLARK, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433773
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BARRERA, LYDIA
Booking #:
433772
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 12:32 pm
Charges:
38990026 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
$15000.00
HENRY, QUINTEN
Booking #:
433770
Release Date:
05-23-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-23-2021 – 6:16 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$2000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
