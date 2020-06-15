Weekend jail logs: $18K bond for speeding, collision, driving violations tops SAPD arrests

Over the past 72 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated, 2 or more: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated, Blood Alcohol Content 0.15 or greater: 2
  • Driving with License Invalid: 3
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Speeding: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Failure to Yield Right-Of-Way: 1
  • Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 12
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon: 1
  • Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault by Contact: 1
  • Burglary: 1
  • Evading Arrest or Detention: 2
  • Failure to Appear: 18
  • Theft: 2
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespass: 1
  • Misc: 4

Saturday

 
 
CAMPOS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
428305
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2500.00
$2500.00
 
MCDONNOLD, RAWLIN
Booking #:
428304
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2000.00
$2000.00
 
LARA, JORGE
Booking #:
428303
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
$1000.00
STOUT, ERIC
Booking #:
428302
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
No Bond
Ledesma, Angel
Booking #:
428301
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC *FTA*
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$916.00
$916.00
DELAROSA, NATIVIDAD
Booking #:
428300
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 9:43 am
Charges:
24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
No Bond

Sunday

 
CANTU, DANIEL
Booking #:
428328
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 4:37 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
$462.00
OLGUIN, REBECA
Booking #:
428327
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
$1500.00
WILSON, GREGORY
Booking #:
428326
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 12:08 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAILTO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-TURNING LEFT
MISC VPTA X 4
No Bond
No Bond
CORREA, ELIFONSO
Booking #:
428325
Booking Date:
06-13-2020 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X11
$18147.06
$18147.06
CLEARMAN, CORY
Booking #:
428324
Booking Date:
06-13-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
No Bond
FERGUSON, OLEN
Booking #:
428323
Release Date:
06-13-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
$500.00
HANKINS, AARON
Booking #:
428322
Booking Date:
06-13-2020 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
No Bond
GREENWOOD, JYZHARNAE
Booking #:
428321
Release Date:
06-13-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2020 – 10:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
$1662.00
MORAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
428320
Release Date:
06-13-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-13-2020 – 9:51 am
Charges:
13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$10000.00
$10000.00

Monday

 
BOOTHE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428337
Booking Date:
06-15-2020 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
No Bond
 
WILLIAMS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428336
Booking Date:
06-15-2020 – 2:27 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FV
$512.00
$512.00
VELEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
428335
Release Date:
06-15-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-15-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
No Bond
 
BATTLE, JERRY
Booking #:
428334
Booking Date:
06-15-2020 – 12:43 am
Charges:
35620018 POSS MARJ 4OZ<5LB DFZ IAT
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
$1000.00
 
COOPER, BRUCE
Booking #:
428333
Release Date:
06-14-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
$1000.00
 
ROSALES, BLAS
Booking #:
428332
Release Date:
06-15-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
$500.00
MURDOCH, KRISTOFER
Booking #:
428331
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
No Bond
 
PATEL, VIMAL
Booking #:
428330
Release Date:
06-14-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
$1500.00
GALINDO, RYAN
Booking #:
428329
Release Date:
06-14-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-14-2020 – 10:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
$1000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

