Over the past 72 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated, 2 or more: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated, Blood Alcohol Content 0.15 or greater: 2
- Driving with License Invalid: 3
- No Drivers License: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Speeding: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Failure to Yield Right-Of-Way: 1
- Failure to Control Speed – Collision w/Person or Vehicle: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Possession: 12
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon: 1
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Burglary: 1
- Evading Arrest or Detention: 2
- Failure to Appear: 18
- Theft: 2
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc: 4
Saturday
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
MISC *FTA*
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Sunday
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAILTO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-TURNING LEFT
MISC VPTA X 4
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE X 2
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X11
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Monday
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
