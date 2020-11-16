Weekend Jail Log: Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Billie Griggs
Rudy Herrera

Billie Griggs was taken into custody at approximately 6:49 p.m. on November 13, 2020. Bail for Griggs was set at $10,000 for Kidnapping. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Rudy Herrera was taken into custody at approximately 7:08 p.m. on November 13, 2020. Bail for Herrera was set at $11,454 for Kidnapping, Wrong Placement/No Registration Sticker, VPTA, and Exhibition of Acceleration by Moving Out of Traffic. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 12
  • Public Intoxication: 8
  • Theft: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Failure to Change Address on Driver License: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Kidnapping: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 2
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Class C – FV: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
 
GRAY, MARCUS
Booking #:
430849
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 2:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Ybarra, Shawn
Booking #:
430848
Booking Date:
11-16-2020 – 12:15 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$2048.00
MERCER, JAMES
Booking #:
430847
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROMO, ERNESTO
Booking #:
430846
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RICHARDSON, JESSICA
Booking #:
430845
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2
$1468.00
KNOX, BEVERLY
Booking #:
430844
Release Date:
11-15-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
23990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
$500.00
GOMEZ, EUTIMIO
Booking #:
430843
Release Date:
11-15-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
KLOESEL, THELMA
Booking #:
430842
Release Date:
11-15-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1512.00
CONSTANCIO, SERENA
Booking #:
430841
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$932.00
STRATTON, BARBARA
Booking #:
430840
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
AGUERO, OCTAVIANO
Booking #:
430839
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 8:25 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
 
FRAIRE, ANGELA
Booking #:
430838
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 4:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LOHSE, JIMMY
Booking #:
430837
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 4:32 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
 
RODRIGUEZ, JARIO
Booking #:
430836
Booking Date:
11-15-2020 – 12:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BROWN, ROBERT
Booking #:
430835
Release Date:
11-15-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT < 100$
MISC CPF X 2
$444.00
BROWN, DARION
Booking #:
430833
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
48010020 MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
THOMAS, MARSHALL
Booking #:
430832
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BOZZO, PHILIP
Booking #:
430831
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$41000.00
AIDALA, PAUL
Booking #:
430830
Release Date:
11-15-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ROE, JOSEPH
Booking #:
430825
Release Date:
11-14-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
SANTA ANA, IXCHEL
Booking #:
430827
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
MISC VPTA X 2
$2642.00
MELECIO, JUAN
Booking #:
430829
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
MELECIO, JESICA
Booking #:
430828
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
430826
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
HENDERSON, BILL
Booking #:
430824
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 10:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
GARCIA, LITTLESNOW
Booking #:
430823
Release Date:
11-14-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 7:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC CPF X 2
$3000.00
 
HUERECA, DORTHIANN
Booking #:
430822
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 5:31 am
Charges:
35990016 POSSESSION OF CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 MAKING WIDE RIGHT TURN
$690.00
 
MIJARES, JULIAN
Booking #:
430821
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 5:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$2462.00
MORENO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
430820
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 5:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$2690.00
PERALES, PATRICK
Booking #:
430819
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 3:40 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$390.00
SOTO, STEVEN
Booking #:
430818
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 3:22 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
TATSCH, RICKY
Booking #:
430817
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 3:02 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GONZALEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
430816
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 2:11 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
FLOREZ, ERIC
Booking #:
430815
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X3
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X6
$9039.20
MARTINEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
430814
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 1:38 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARTINEZ, PAUL
Booking #:
430812
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BLANCARTE, JORGE
Booking #:
430811
Booking Date:
11-14-2020 – 12:36 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GOVEA, JOHN
Booking #:
430810
Release Date:
11-14-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
FERRUSCA JIMINEZ, HERIBERTO
Booking #:
430809
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2126.00
GANDAR, DAVID
Booking #:
430808
Release Date:
11-14-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
TORRES, THOMAS
Booking #:
430807
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR IN COURT
$964.00
BARRAZA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
430806
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
22990001 **GOB** BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 NO SEAT BELT – DRIVER
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA x1
$2238.00
HERRERA, RUDY
Booking #:
430805
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
10990001 KIDNAPPING
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT/NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X1
$1454.00
GRIGGS, BILLIE
Booking #:
430804
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
10990001 KIDNAPPING
No Bond
OVALLE, SAMUEL
Booking #:
430803
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, JOSEA
Booking #:
430802
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
54040014 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
RIOS, ADALBERTO
Booking #:
430801
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PETERSON, ELMO
Booking #:
430800
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
PETERSON, CALEB
Booking #:
430799
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$500.00
BARNES, JESSICA
Booking #:
430798
Booking Date:
11-13-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$50000.00

