Weekend Jail Log: Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Billie Griggs was taken into custody at approximately 6:49 p.m. on November 13, 2020. Bail for Griggs was set at $10,000 for Kidnapping. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.
Rudy Herrera was taken into custody at approximately 7:08 p.m. on November 13, 2020. Bail for Herrera was set at $11,454 for Kidnapping, Wrong Placement/No Registration Sticker, VPTA, and Exhibition of Acceleration by Moving Out of Traffic. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 12
- Public Intoxication: 8
- Theft: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Failure to Change Address on Driver License: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Kidnapping: 2
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 2
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Class C – FV: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 2
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
MISC VPTA X 2
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC CPF X 2
54999999 MAKING WIDE RIGHT TURN
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X3
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X6
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR IN COURT
23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 NO SEAT BELT – DRIVER
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA x1
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT/NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
