Weekend Jail Log: Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Billie Griggs

Rudy Herrera

Billie Griggs was taken into custody at approximately 6:49 p.m. on November 13, 2020. Bail for Griggs was set at $10,000 for Kidnapping. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Rudy Herrera was taken into custody at approximately 7:08 p.m. on November 13, 2020. Bail for Herrera was set at $11,454 for Kidnapping, Wrong Placement/No Registration Sticker, VPTA, and Exhibition of Acceleration by Moving Out of Traffic. He remains in the Tom Green County jail at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 12

Public Intoxication: 8

Theft: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Failure to Change Address on Driver License: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Kidnapping: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 2

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Class C – FV: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

GRAY, MARCUS Booking #: 430849 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 Ybarra, Shawn Booking #: 430848 Booking Date: 11-16-2020 – 12:15 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C $2048.00 MERCER, JAMES Booking #: 430847 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 11:55 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ROMO, ERNESTO Booking #: 430846 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 9:34 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RICHARDSON, JESSICA Booking #: 430845 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2 $1468.00 KNOX, BEVERLY Booking #: 430844 Release Date: 11-15-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 6:11 pm Charges: 23990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC $500.00 GOMEZ, EUTIMIO Booking #: 430843 Release Date: 11-15-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 5:30 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 KLOESEL, THELMA Booking #: 430842 Release Date: 11-15-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 5:08 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1512.00 CONSTANCIO, SERENA Booking #: 430841 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 5:02 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FV

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $932.00 STRATTON, BARBARA Booking #: 430840 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 4:42 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond AGUERO, OCTAVIANO Booking #: 430839 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 8:25 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond FRAIRE, ANGELA Booking #: 430838 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 4:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LOHSE, JIMMY Booking #: 430837 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 4:32 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $2000.00 RODRIGUEZ, JARIO Booking #: 430836 Booking Date: 11-15-2020 – 12:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BROWN, ROBERT Booking #: 430835 Release Date: 11-15-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 10:51 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT < 100$

MISC CPF X 2 $444.00 BROWN, DARION Booking #: 430833 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 9:23 pm Charges: 48010020 MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond THOMAS, MARSHALL Booking #: 430832 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BOZZO, PHILIP Booking #: 430831 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $41000.00 AIDALA, PAUL Booking #: 430830 Release Date: 11-15-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ROE, JOSEPH Booking #: 430825 Release Date: 11-14-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 4:50 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond SANTA ANA, IXCHEL Booking #: 430827 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 4:48 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT

MISC VPTA X 2 $2642.00 MELECIO, JUAN Booking #: 430829 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 4:45 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond MELECIO, JESICA Booking #: 430828 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 4:45 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON No Bond MARTINEZ, ERIC Booking #: 430826 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 3:14 pm Charges: 13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond HENDERSON, BILL Booking #: 430824 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 10:47 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 GARCIA, LITTLESNOW Booking #: 430823 Release Date: 11-14-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 7:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC CPF X 2 $3000.00 HUERECA, DORTHIANN Booking #: 430822 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 5:31 am Charges: 35990016 POSSESSION OF CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 MAKING WIDE RIGHT TURN $690.00 MIJARES, JULIAN Booking #: 430821 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 5:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $2462.00 MORENO, GABRIEL Booking #: 430820 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 5:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $2690.00 PERALES, PATRICK Booking #: 430819 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 3:40 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $390.00 SOTO, STEVEN Booking #: 430818 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 3:22 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond TATSCH, RICKY Booking #: 430817 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 3:02 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 GONZALEZ, JUAN Booking #: 430816 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 2:11 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 FLOREZ, ERIC Booking #: 430815 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X3

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X6 $9039.20 MARTINEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 430814 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 1:38 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MARTINEZ, PAUL Booking #: 430812 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 1:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BLANCARTE, JORGE Booking #: 430811 Booking Date: 11-14-2020 – 12:36 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GOVEA, JOHN Booking #: 430810 Release Date: 11-14-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 11:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 FERRUSCA JIMINEZ, HERIBERTO Booking #: 430809 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 11:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2126.00 GANDAR, DAVID Booking #: 430808 Release Date: 11-14-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 8:49 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 TORRES, THOMAS Booking #: 430807 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 8:09 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR IN COURT $964.00 BARRAZA, REYNALDO Booking #: 430806 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 7:37 pm Charges: 22990001 **GOB** BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 NO SEAT BELT – DRIVER

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA x1 $2238.00 HERRERA, RUDY Booking #: 430805 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 7:08 pm Charges: 10990001 KIDNAPPING

54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT/NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X1 $1454.00 GRIGGS, BILLIE Booking #: 430804 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 6:49 pm Charges: 10990001 KIDNAPPING No Bond OVALLE, SAMUEL Booking #: 430803 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 6:28 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 HERNANDEZ, JOSEA Booking #: 430802 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 6:22 pm Charges: 54040014 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond RIOS, ADALBERTO Booking #: 430801 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 5:22 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond PETERSON, ELMO Booking #: 430800 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 5:19 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $2500.00 PETERSON, CALEB Booking #: 430799 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 5:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $500.00 BARNES, JESSICA Booking #: 430798 Booking Date: 11-13-2020 – 4:11 pm Charges: 35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $50000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597